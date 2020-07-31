Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces Board Changes

TORONTO, July 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation (TSX: TZS) (the "Company") today announced a change in the Company's board of directors (the "Board").

The Board has accepted the resignation of Gary M. Samuel as a director of the Company. In his place, the Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Kenneth R. Wiener to the Board. Mr. Wiener was a partner at Goodmans LLP until his retirement in December 2017, and has over 30 years' experience in advising public companies and their boards of directors. He has extensive experience in securities law, with a focus on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions and corporate governance.

"I'm pleased to welcome Ken Wiener to the Board", said Jordan Kupinsky, Chair of the Board "Ken's insight and experience will be a valuable addition to the Board and we look forward to working with him. I also want to thank Gary Samuel for his contribution and service to the Company."

About the Company

On June 16, 2016 the Shareholders of the Company approved the orderly wind-up of the Company. Under the orderly wind-up plan the Company will distribute the net proceeds through special distributions, the repurchase of shares pursuant to the normal course issuer bid, or otherwise.

