08.09.2020 14:00:00

Trex Company Announces September 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference
 
Location: Virtual
 
Date: Tuesday, September 22nd
 
Fireside chat: 1:45 pm EDT
 

Trex Management:

Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer
  Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

Nachrichten

