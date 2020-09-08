Trex Company Announces September 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of composite decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

D.A. Davidson 19th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference Location: Virtual Date: Tuesday, September 22nd Fireside chat: 1:45 pm EDT Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one virtual meetings with investors. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

