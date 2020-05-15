Trex Company Announces May and June 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Berenberg Conference USA 2020

Location: Virtual format

Date: Tuesday, May 19th

Fireside Chat: 4:00pm EDT

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference

Location: Virtual format

Date: Tuesday, June 9th

Fireside Chat: 8:40am EDT

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference

Location: Virtual format

Date: Wednesday, June 10th

Presentation: 3:40pm EDT

Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors virtually. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.

