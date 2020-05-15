|
15.05.2020 14:00:00
Trex Company Announces May and June 2020 Investor Conference Schedule
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s number-one brand of decking and railing and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, and a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:
Berenberg Conference USA 2020
Location: Virtual format
Date: Tuesday, May 19th
Fireside Chat: 4:00pm EDT
Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Stifel 2020 Cross Sector Insight Conference
Location: Virtual format
Date: Tuesday, June 9th
Fireside Chat: 8:40am EDT
Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
William Blair 40th Annual Growth Stock Conference
Location: Virtual format
Date: Wednesday, June 10th
Presentation: 3:40pm EDT
Trex Management: Bryan Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer
Dennis Schemm – Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors virtually. The company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.
About Trex Company
Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing with more than 25 years of product experience. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing and staging systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005076/en/
