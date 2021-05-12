SMI 11’003 0.1%  SPI 14’116 0.1%  Dow 34’269 -1.4%  DAX 15’108 -0.1%  Euro 1.0970 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’934 -0.3%  Gold 1’836 -0.1%  Bitcoin 51’139 -0.3%  Dollar 0.9054 0.2%  Öl 69.4 1.1% 
12.05.2021 14:45:00

Trevali Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Trevali Logo (CNW Group/Trevali Mining Corporation)

Election of Directors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Jill V. Gardiner

350,123,719

(99.08%)

3,268,650

(0.92%)

Russell D. Ball

350,297,715

(99.12%)

3,094,654

(0.88%)

Aline Cote

350,598,034

(99.21%)

2,794,335

(0.79%)

Johannes F. (Ricus) Grimbeek

350,549,121

(99.20%)

2,843,248

(0.80%)

Jeane L. Hull

349,983,921

(99.04%)

3,408,448

(0.96%)

Dan Isserow

350,358,703

(99.14%)

3,033,666

(0.86%)

Nikola (Nick) Popovic

350,719,144

(99.24%)

2,673,225

(0.76%)

Richard Williams

350,551,328

(99.20%)

2,841,041

(0.80%)

Appointment of Auditors

Votes For

Votes Withheld

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as 
Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and to 
authorize the directors to fix its remuneration

376,165,107
(99.20%)

3,019,977

(0.80%)

Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation

Votes For

Votes Against

To approve an advisory vote on Trevali's approach 
to executive compensation

337,769,899
(95.58%)

15,622,470

(4.42%)

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

13:31 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 14.25% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
11:51 Vontobel: Smart Farming und die Digitalisierung der Landwirtschaft
10:33 Marktüberblick: Renditeanstieg setzt sich fort
09:12 Dem SMI droht Gefahr
11.05.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Georg Fischer AG, Nestle SA, Roche Holding AG, Novartis AG
11.05.21 Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV
07.05.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Facebook, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
04.05.21 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
mehr

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Aktuell drücken Inflationssorgen auf die Kurse. Wie sich der Schweizer Markt in der verkürzten Handelswoche schlägt erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 11. Mai 21: Inflationssorgen drücken die Kurse! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Unfall wegen beschädigtem Speicher möglicherweise ungeklärt - Aktie deutlich tiefer
Ex-NYSE-Präsident Thomas Farley: "Kryptowährungen sind das bestgehütete Geheimnis der Welt"
Warren Buffetts Aussage zu Bargeld: Liquide Mittel lassen Buffett "gut schlafen"
SMI im Plus -- DAX mit positivem Vorzeichen-- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
BioNTech-Aktie tiefrot: USA lassen BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff für 12- bis 15-Jährige zu
US-Börsen schliessen schwach -- Inflationssorgen belasten: SMI letztendlich unter 11'000er Marke -- DAX beendet Handel tief im Minus -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Amazon-Aktie vorbörslich schwächer: Jeff Bezos verkauft Aktien im Wert von 6,7 Milliarden Dollar - EU-Gericht kippt Steuernachforderungen
Apple-Aktie in Rot: Apple wird Ziel einer Sammelklage in Grossbritannien
Montana Aerospace mit erfolgreichem Börsengang: Montana Aerospace-Aktie schiesst zweistellig hoch
AstraZeneca-Aktie gibt ab: Zweites EU-Verfahren gegen AstraZeneca

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit