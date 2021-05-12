Trevali Announces Annual General Meeting Results

|
12.05.2021 14:45:00
VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Trevali Mining Corporation ("Trevali" or the "Company") (TSX: TV) (BVL: TV) (OTCQX: TREVF) (Frankfurt: 4TI) announces the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 11, 2021. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:
Election of Directors
Votes For
Votes Withheld
Jill V. Gardiner
350,123,719
(99.08%)
3,268,650
(0.92%)
Russell D. Ball
350,297,715
(99.12%)
3,094,654
(0.88%)
Aline Cote
350,598,034
(99.21%)
2,794,335
(0.79%)
Johannes F. (Ricus) Grimbeek
350,549,121
(99.20%)
2,843,248
(0.80%)
Jeane L. Hull
349,983,921
(99.04%)
3,408,448
(0.96%)
Dan Isserow
350,358,703
(99.14%)
3,033,666
(0.86%)
Nikola (Nick) Popovic
350,719,144
(99.24%)
2,673,225
(0.76%)
Richard Williams
350,551,328
(99.20%)
2,841,041
(0.80%)
Appointment of Auditors
Votes For
Votes Withheld
To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as
376,165,107
3,019,977
(0.80%)
Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation
Votes For
Votes Against
To approve an advisory vote on Trevali's approach
337,769,899
15,622,470
(4.42%)
Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Trevali Mining Corporation
Trevali is a global base-metals mining Company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its four operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%- interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.
The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
SOURCE Trevali Mining Corporation
