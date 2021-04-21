 Tresorit's Secure File Sharing Report 2021 shows gaps between IT-security awareness and security measures implemented in European companies | 21.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’209 1.2%  SPI 14’387 1.0%  Dow 34’037 0.6%  DAX 15’196 0.4%  Euro 1.1030 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’976 0.9%  Gold 1’792 0.8%  Bitcoin 51’157 -1.1%  Dollar 0.9168 0.1%  Öl 66.0 -0.5% 
21.04.2021 18:48:00

Tresorit's Secure File Sharing Report 2021 shows gaps between IT-security awareness and security measures implemented in European companies

ZURICH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A study of IT security executives conducted by Tresorit, the leading provider of end-to-end encrypted productivity solutions, shows companies are still unaware of the risks associated with sharing their sensitive data.

In fact, the majority of companies do not use an end-to-end encrypted solution when sharing files with third parties. This poses a clear risk to the safeguarding of confidential information, as this is the only way to guarantee protection. The concerns about the loss of control over their data when sharing files (47% of respondents) are therefore entirely justified.

Survey respondents admit their companies currently predominantly use email attachments, FTP servers or instant messaging to share information outside their organizations. Almost all companies use at least three different channels to share information with external partners. Ultimately, these solutions fail to give companies the control they need over their data when it comes to sharing data with external parties.

Surveying 750 enterprise IT security executives in Germany, the UK and France, Tresorit's research reveals the importance of IT security has increased significantly (72% of respondents) since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic – especially in the context of secure file sharing with external parties.

István Lám, CEO of Tresorit explains: "We have learned that 90% of our enterprise clients rely on Tresorit to share data with clients, partners and auditors outside their organization. In the last year, we saw a sharp increase in the demand for secure and efficient ways for large businesses to exchange data externally. To help enterprises tackle this challenge, we are strengthening our product offering with the introduction of Tresorit Content Shield."

Tresorit Content Shield is tailor-made for large companies looking to guarantee the security and control of their data. The features include easy integration with Microsoft Office 365 and Gmail, single sign-on (SSO), granular permission settings, dynamic watermark, extensive link tracking and additional security capabilities. The built-in end-to-end encryption ensures that control over encryption keys and the data always remains in the hands of the owner, making it impossible for any unauthorized party to access the files.

Learn more at: https://web.tresorit.com/l/pfiTz#5Z8c4oqsaefErZAHffHfIg

About Tresorit

Trusted by more than 10,000 businesses globally, Tresorit provides an end-to-end encrypted productivity solution for ultra-secure collaboration including managing, storing, syncing and transferring files. Learn more at www.tresorit.com.  

Constanze Knupfer
Head of PR and Media Relations
Email: constanze.knupfer@tresorit.com  
Phone: +49 89 26200531

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1493330/Tresorit_Logo.jpg

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

12:18 Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
10:07 Marktüberblick: Zalando nachbörslich gesucht
10:06 Vom Wert der Diversifikation
07:53 SMI legt Rückwärtsgang ein
05:54 Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Rücklauf an den EMA50 einplanen? / Nestlé – Geht die Rally weiter?
20.04.21 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
20.04.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Stadler erhält SBB-Auftrag in Milliardenhöhe - Aktie profitiert
Erste Schätzungen: ams zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Roche bestätigt Ausblick fürs Gesamtjahr
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX schliesst tief im Minus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel grösstenteils schwächer
LafargeHolcim-Aktie in Grün: LafargeHolcim prüft wohl Verkauf von Brasilien-Geschäft
CS-Aktie im Minus: Archegos-Debakel könnte Credit Suisse laut Medienbericht mehr kosten
Tesla in China unter Druck: Entschuldigung nach Protest auf Automesse - Tesla-Aktie im Minus
Sika-Aktie steigt: Sika wächst im ersten Quartal deutlich und erhöht Prognose
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit