TresMonet(sm) Co-Founders Dennis Dannel and PJ la Rive Christen TresMonet Luxury Yachts, LLC, after Acquiring Mayer Yacht Services, LLC and Johnson/Mayer Brokerage, Inc.

NEW ORLEANS, June 30, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Entrepreneurs Dennis Dannel and PJ la Rive, CEO and President, respectively, of TresMonet INC, a skincare/wellness, full spectrum CBD + stem cell company, announced today the launch of TresMonet Luxury Yachts, LLC, after recently acquiring Mayer Yacht Services, LLC and Johnson/Mayer Brokerage, Inc. Dannel and la Rive assume day-to-day management, operational, customer relations and marketing activities for the yacht sales, service & brokerage company, which is located in the West End section of New Orleans, on beautiful Lake Pontchartrain.

"We are thrilled to christen TresMonet Luxury Yachts, LLC, which will not only provide world-class sales & repair services to seasoned and new yacht-lovers alike, but will also be the home of our New Orleans-based TresMonet INC staff," said Dannel.

"I've always been so proud to call New Orleans home. As an entrepreneur and business owner, there is no better or more supportive city," said la Rive.

About TresMonet Luxury Yachts, LLC

TresMonet Luxury Yachts, LLC, is a major yacht repair, service & sales facility for the local, regional and international communities. Due to its 75,000 lbs sling-hoist capacity and a its 50'x100' paint shed, with a cradle & rail system for transferring boats, the venue can accommodate almost any size yacht. Services include: interior/exterior, full or partial paint projects, like faux finishes, design & refinishing, as well as onsite shaft & propeller work, structural woodwork, fiberglass & gel coat repair, marine architectural design, as well as major restoration & modifications.

About TresMonet INC:

TresMonet is a skincare/wellness, full spectrum CBD + stem cell product manufacturing operation. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA, with manufacturing in New Orleans, LA and a Paris-based European order fulfillment plant. TresMonet's breakthrough molecular technology renders its specialized full spectrum CBD & hemp extract more potent and more bio-available than anything currently on the market. This breakthrough tech allows CBD & hemp extract to successfully combine with stem cells for the first time. Initial products include flagship TresMonet Stem Cell+CBD Serum, TresMonet CBD Sports Balm, TresMonet Full-Body Homeostasis Capsules with Full Spectrum Hemp Extract and inaugural Lifestyle product, BonUmor™ Hemp-Infused Coffee—first to infuse full spectrum hemp extract to the center of coffee beans. For updates, news and our latest products, visit http://www.tresmonet.com, and follow us on Instagram @tresmonet, and http://www.pinterest.com/tresmonetlife.

