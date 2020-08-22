22.08.2020 01:25:00

Trepp Ranks the Top 21 Secondary Metro Areas for Commercial Real Estate Investment

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trepp, a leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets, has published a new research report on the top 21 secondary metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) for commercial real estate investment. Instantly access the complete report here: https://info.trepp.com/ranking-secondary-msas-report-august-2020-pr.

Using a wide range of commercial real estate and economic data, Trepp's report found the Austin, TX-MSA to be the highest-ranked MSA for its commercial real estate investment potential. Austin was ranked first due to the high rate of population growth rate, low unemployment rate, and a continued increase in new CMBS issuance. It was followed by the San Jose, CA-MSA, which reported low CMBS delinquency rates, low lodging and retail exposure, and a high average occupancy rate and weighted average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR).

"The impact of the pandemic has been especially severe in the top-tier metropolitan areas, many of which had completely shut down businesses," said Jyoti Yadav, Trepp research analyst. "While most secondary markets also saw a similar fate, some have fared better than others."

Trepp called upon seven data variables in this study in order to complete the rankings, giving each an equal weighting. In addition to key data such as employment numbers and population growth, Trepp used the following criteria from their own commercial loan database to tabulate their rankings:

‣ The MSA's exposure to lodging and retail CMBS loans.
‣ The average debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) level weighted by each loan's outstanding balance.
‣ The percentage of delinquent loans measured in July 2020 against July 2020.
‣ And more.

The two lowest-ranking secondary MSAs were Cleveland-Elyria, OH, and Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI. The delinquency rate and unemployment rates recorded significantly high in both cases, while also having very low weighted average DSCR.

For the complete list of metro areas and corresponding statistics, instantly download Trepp's ranking of the Top 21 Secondary MSAs: https://info.trepp.com/ranking-secondary-msas-report-august-2020-pr.

For daily commercial real estate updates and news, follow @TreppWire on Twitter.

About Trepp

Trepp, founded in 1979, is the leading provider of information, analytics, and technology to the structured finance, commercial real estate, and banking markets. Trepp provides primary and secondary market participants with the web-based tools and insight they need to increase their operational efficiencies, information transparency, and investment performance. From its offices in New York, San Francisco, and London, Trepp serves its clients with products and services to support trading, research, risk management, surveillance, and portfolio management. Trepp is wholly-owned by Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT). For more information, visit https://www.Trepp.com.

 

SOURCE Trepp

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’359.00
0.64 %
Geberit 522.00
0.54 %
Sika 212.60
0.52 %
Novartis 78.52
0.50 %
Swiss Life Hldg 366.20
0.49 %
ABB 23.50
-0.38 %
Adecco Group 47.35
-0.46 %
Swisscom 515.60
-0.46 %
CieFinRichemont 58.66
-0.58 %
Roche Hldg G 320.35
-1.08 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Vontobel: Las Vegas für Ihr Portfolio
21.08.20
SMI kommt seit Tagen kaum vom Fleck
20.08.20
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) mit Lock-In auf Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc
20.08.20
Weekly-Hits: Healthcare – Fantasie durch Impfstofferfolge / Logistik – Wachstumschance trotz Corona
18.08.20
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV
17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

21.08.20
Schroders: Warum die Nachhaltigkeitsbewertung für eine Auslagerung zu wichtig ist
21.08.20
Schroders: Warum Anleger auf Zucker achten sollten
14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
mehr
Berichtssaison geht zu Ende – CureVac startet durch | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck - Kurs zum Franken fällt
Novartis erhält US-Zulassung für Kesimpta (ofatumumab) bei MS-Patienten - Aktie in Grün
Neues Rekordhoch: Tesla-Aktie schliesst erstmals über 2.000 US-Dollar - Goldman: Profiteur von Bidens Klimaplan
Achiko-Aktie zündet Kursrakete: Achiko meldet provisorisches Patent für Corona-Testkit an
CureVac-Aktie gefragt: CureVac vor Vertrag mit EU über 405 Millionen Corona-Impfdosen
Darum hat sich der Euro zum US-Dollar stabilisiert - Franken gewinnt an Stärke
Pfizer und BioNTech melden Erfolg bei Corona-Impfstoff - BioNTech-Aktie zweistellig im Plus, Pfizer-Papier gibt nach
SNB und andere Zentralbanken verringern Zahl der Dollar-Tender
Nestlé bringt pflanzliche Thunfisch-Alternative auf den Markt - Nestlé-Aktie leichter
Tesla-Aktie aktuell: Tesla gewinnt kräftig

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Indizes notieren letztlich höher -- SMI beendet Woche im Minus -- DAX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag volatil. Der deutsche Leitindex gab letztlich nach. Die Indexkurse der wichtigsten Börsen in Asien wiesen nach oben. An der Wall Street ging es doch noch nach oben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB