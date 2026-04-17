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Trend Micro Aktie 933579 / JP3637300009

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17.04.2026 05:00:12

TrendAI™ Partners with Anthropic to Extend Leadership in AI Security

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EQS Newswire / 17/04/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Trend Micro's enterprise business accelerates its transformation as AI security category leader

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2026 - TrendAI™, the enterprise AI security leader from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced a strategic engagement with Anthropic, embedding Claude models across its platform to power agentic workflows, automation, AI-native security operations, and develop threat research to identify vulnerabilities in AI systems and infrastructure. TrendAI™ will use Claude to advance vulnerability discovery while ensuring coordinated action in real-world risk reduction.

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™: "We launched TrendAI™ to define the AI security category. This next phase is about scaling that vision globally, with leading partners like Anthropic. Our broad, strategic collaboration across research, defense, and innovation will define how AI is secured moving forward."

TrendAI™'s use of Claude spans threat research, real-world risk reduction, platform innovation, and global go-to-market execution. This will operate across the full AI security lifecycle, from vulnerability discovery to automated defense and AI-native operations.

Ash Alhashim, Head of Cybersecurity GTM at Anthropic: "For 35 years, TrendAI™ has been at the forefront of cybersecurity. By using Claude to power TrendAI Vision One™ and initiatives like TrendAI™ Zero Day Initiative™ (ZDI) and Pwn2Own, TrendAI™ is advancing the next iteration of vulnerability discovery and reporting—and tilting the scales toward defenders."

Focus areas include:

Advancing AI Threat Research: TrendAI™ is scaling its threat research to address the growing attack surface of AI, building on proven programs like Pwn2Own Berlin under TrendAI™ ZDI. This approach brings real-world vulnerability discoveries into AI systems, helping identify and address critical weaknesses before it reaches production environments.

Driving AI-Native Innovation: Anthropic's Claude models will help power TrendAI™'s platform innovation, enhancing agentic workflows, automation, and AI-native security operations. This enables organizations to reduce noise, act faster, and scale security alongside AI adoption.

The announcement comes as TrendAI™ prepares to welcome over 600 cybersecurity leaders to its Spark Leadership Exchange in Phoenix, Arizona in May. Anthropic will join TrendAI™ on stage at the event alongside other industry leaders, reinforcing a shared commitment to shaping the future of AI security and engaging directly with global enterprise leaders.

To learn more about the Spark Leadership Exchange, visit: https://resources.trendmicro.com/spark-leadership-exchange.html



Hashtag: #trendmicro #trendai #trendaivisionone #trendvisionone #visionone #cybersecurity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to three months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence. Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.

225647
News Source: TrendAI

17/04/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

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