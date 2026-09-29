Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’009 0.5%  SPI 19’825 0.3%  Dow 51’482 -0.7%  DAX 25’391 0.1%  Euro 0.9455 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’331 0.5%  Gold 4’143 0.7%  Bitcoin 69’925 0.7%  Dollar 0.8333 0.1%  Öl 106.5 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Die verborgene Infrastruktur, die die Wirtschaft von morgen antreibt

Hier informieren
Top News
Julius-Bär-Aktie dreht auf: Finma schliesst Untersuchung zur Signa-Pleite ab - Aktienrückkauf geplant
Lindt&Sprügli-Aktie fällt unter 8'000 CHF: Wachstumseinbruch sorgt für erneut drastische Prognosesenkung
findependent-Kolumne: Warum ein einziger ETF meist nicht reicht
Medios-Aktie legt zu: Spezialpharma-Konzern setzt sich ambitionierte Ziele bis 2031
ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
Suche...

Trend Micro Aktie 933579 / JP3637300009

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

29.09.2026 09:30:11

TrendAI™ Extends the NVIDIA Agent Safety Platform with Threat Intelligence and Full AI Factory Security

Trend Micro
36.79 EUR 1.69%
Kaufen Verkaufen


EQS Newswire / 29/09/2026 / 09:30 CET/CEST

TrendAI Vision One™ pairs hardware-level detection on NVIDIA BlueField DPUs and network security with Zero Day Initiative™ threat intelligence, helping enterprises safely move agent fleets from pilot to production


HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – TrendAI™, the global leader in AI security and business unit from Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), today announced its support for the NVIDIA Agent Safety Platform, NVIDIA's full-stack infrastructure for running autonomous AI agents safely at enterprise scale. As organizations move autonomous, self-evolving agents into production, TrendAI™ and NVIDIA are aligned on a clear principle: no single control makes an agent secure. Security must be built into every layer the agent depends on.

AI agents are made up of three core components: the model that reasons, the harness that orchestrates the agent and its sub-agents, and the tools and data the agent can reach. Together, they let an agent hold credentials, remember context across sessions and act on production systems without a human approving each step. As enterprises scale from a handful of pilots to fleets of agents spanning teams and business units, security is now a critical control and often becomes the deciding factor in whether agentic AI reaches production.

The NVIDIA Agent Safety Platform places authority in the infrastructure beneath the agent. According to NVIDIA, OpenShell enforces policy outside the agent's execution environment, where it cannot be prompted away or bypassed, while NVIDIA BlueField-4 DPUs and NVIDIA DOCA add a host-independent security layer in silicon. TrendAI™ complements that enforcement layer with the intelligence that informs what the policy should be, the visibility to see what agents are doing, and the threat detection and response to act on it.

"Agentic AI is the most significant shift in enterprise technology in a generation, and security needs and guardrails are in place to keep the agents aligned with the intentions of the organization," said Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer, Head of TrendAI™. "Security can't sit in one place. It has to cover the model, the harness, and every tool and data source an agent touches. NVIDIA is building the boundary that determines what an agent can do. TrendAI™ brings the threat intelligence and oversight that tell security teams what that boundary should be, and what is happening inside it. Together, we give organizations a practical path to scale agentic AI securely."

How TrendAI supports the NVIDIA Agent Safety Platform

TrendAI Vision One™ extends NVIDIA's agent safeguards across the whole AI factory, covering agents, models, containers, storage and networks on one platform:
  • Model protection. Inline inspection of prompts and responses blocks prompt injection and jailbreaks and redacts sensitive data before it leaks.
  • Harness and tool governance. Security teams control which tools and MCP servers agents can reach, inspect every tool call, and analyze how skills and AI artifacts behave at runtime.
  • Data and identity controls. TrendAI Vision One™ finds and classifies the sensitive data that feeds AI, stops agents from reaching data they shouldn't, extends file security and data loss prevention to the files agents read and write, and strips excess privilege from agents and other non-human identities.
  • Hardware-rooted detection and response. Using NVIDIA BlueField DPU and DOCA telemetry, TrendAI Vision One™ detection stays trustworthy even if the host OS is compromised, and correlates AI signals with endpoint, network, and identity telemetry so a hijacked agent cannot move laterally unseen.

Together, TrendAI™ and NVIDIA are leading the future of AI with proactive security designed to inspire innovation and eliminate risk.

Learn more
For more on why agent security has to extend beyond the model, read Rachel Jin's blog, Beyond Model Alignment: Securing Every Layer of the AI Agent. Learn how TrendAI Vision One™ secures enterprise AI here.

Hashtag: #trendai #trendaivisionone #visionone #trendmicro #nvidia
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About TrendAI™

TrendAI™, the global AI security leader and enterprise business unit of Trend Micro, empowers organizations with full AI visibility and consolidated security that inspires confidence, drives innovation, and eliminates risk. Trusted by the largest enterprises and governments across 185 countries, TrendAI™ secures the entire organization, from identities to infrastructure to data. Global Fortune 500 companies rely on TrendAI™ to cut risk and stop threats up to 3 months earlier, powered by world-leading threat and attack intelligence.

Through deep ecosystem partnerships with market leaders like NVIDIA, Anthropic, AWS, Google, and Microsoft, TrendAI™ empowers your organization to securely drive forward at the speed of AI. AI Fearlessly. Learn more at trendaisecurity.com.

225647
News Source: TrendAI

29/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media archive at www.todayir.com
View original content: EQS News

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: On Holding - Ein explosiver Antritt

Der Sportartikelhersteller steigt in das Fussballgeschäft ein und setzt sich ehrgeizige Wachstumsziele. Nach diesen News hat die On-Aktie einen Sprint gestartet, der durchaus noch weitergehen könnte.

Weiterlesen!

Nachrichten zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Trend Micro Inc.

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien?

Staatsverschuldung, steigende Anleiherenditen und der kreditfinanzierte KI-Boom prägen die aktuelle Diskussion an den Finanzmärkten. Marco Ludescher, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich, ordnet im Gespräch mit Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) ein, welche Spannungsfelder daraus für Anleihen, Währungen, Technologieaktien und die Realwirtschaft entstehen könnten.

Im Fokus stehen:
● Verschuldung und Finanzierungskosten in den USA
● Zins- und Währungsentwicklung in Japan
● Staatsfinanzen und Anleihemärkte in Europa
● Hebelprodukte und Margin Calls
● Finanzierung und Bewertung des KI-Booms
● US-Technologieaktien, Immobilien und Konsum
● Industrieentwicklung in Deutschland und der Handel mit China

KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:31 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
09:11 SG-Marktüberblick: 29.09.2026
28.09.26 Logo WHS BASF will Evonik: Beginnt jetzt der große Chemie-Umbau?
28.09.26 BNP Paribas: Stock-Picking statt Indexinvestment
28.09.26 Österreichische Industrie zwischen West- und Osteuropa
28.09.26 KI-BOOM AUF KREDIT? – Wie belastbar sind Tech-Aktien? – Marco Ludescher im Gespräch
24.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’557.01 19.64 S6BWWU
Short 14’845.85 13.95 SXBVXU
Short 15’406.43 8.94 SIBJOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’008.98 29.09.2026 09:26:28
Long 13’401.34 19.37 S1B77U
Long 13’105.81 13.81 SJBCVU
Long 12’555.54 8.94 SN8B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Roche-Aktie tiefrot: Chugai stoppt Entwicklung von Roche-Wirkstoff gegen Adipositas
Newron-Aktie rutscht kräftig ab: US-Rekrutierungsstopp für Evenamide-Studie bleibt
UBS-Aktie verliert: Finanzministerin Keller-Sutter sieht keine Wegzugsgefahr
Cathie Wood setzt weiter auf Solana: Der Blick ins ARK-Depot birgt eine Überraschung
ATX-Papier Lenzing-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Lenzing-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Bitcoin rutscht ab: Zwei Risiken drücken Kurs unter 83'000 Dollar
NVIDIA beschliesst Aktienrückkäufe über weitere 150 Milliarden Dollar - Aktie im Plus
ATX-Wert voestalpine-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in voestalpine von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren
Burckhardt-Aktie stabil: Konzern liefert Kompressoren für Gasturbinen-Prüfstand

Top-Rankings

KW 39: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 39: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 39: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.