Trend Micro Renders Legacy NDR Obsolete

HONG KONG SAR - TYO: 4704;



NDR tools are commonly deployed in large enterprises that have many sources of detection information, but only Inline NDR can decrypt modern encryption techniques. Industry analyst firm Forrester states that network analysis and visibility (NAV) customers should look for providers that have onboard or tightly integrated decryption capabilities.*



Inline NDR is the latest innovation from Trend Vision One™, the full-spectrum SOC platform designed to accelerate investigations by surfacing the highest priority alerts and automating complex response actions. This empowers SOC analysts with near real-time actions – empowering teams to react faster to contain threats before they can cause the organization lasting damage.



According to Gartner**, "NDR can contribute to XDR by bringing network event analytics into the mix. Gartner analysts continue to see that a majority of NDR evaluations are for stand-alone deployments today, but this could change in the future. However, by continuing to add other sources of telemetry, such as endpoint and identity and access management (IAM) integrations, NDR could also overlap more with the XDR market." Trend believes it is anticipating this market shift and has integrated NDR capabilities to meet future demand.



Today's Security Operations Center (SOC) teams often lack critical resources: staffing, budget, time and tools. Overworked security analysts lack visibility into their network assets or the ability to find covert threat actors using "living-off-the-land" techniques to hide in legitimate traffic. This continual stress can lead to burnout across the industry – and give cybercriminals more avenues for attack.



Many XDR-focused vendors have weak capabilities for native network analysis or lack sufficient NDR integrations entirely. Security teams are also limited by NDR products that use only baseline anomaly detection and machine learning out of the box, leading to false positives and longer mean-time-to-detect and contain (MTTD/MTTC). Integrating NDR capabilities into a broad security platform makes existing XDR tools more robust and provides greater value than a standalone product.



Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Threat actors love unmanaged assets like routers, laptops, firewalls and even smart appliances – as these create the security blind spots from which to launch new attacks. That's why we offer something different from most XDR out there. Our network telemetry lets you know where your unmanaged assets are and what they're doing at all times, leaving attackers with nowhere to hide."



A strong understanding of all assets connected to an organization's networks is critical to overall security. Trend's Inline NDR is unique in its ability to provide enforcement, visibility and network decryption without any compromises in quality. The integration with Trend Vision One™ enables customers to avoid deploying multiple disconnected solutions and enables security teams to work more efficiently.



*Source: The Forrester Wave™: Network Analysis And Visibility, Q2 2023, Forrester Research, Inc. 2023.



**Source: Gartner, Inc., Market Guide for Network Detection and Response, Jeremy D'Hoinne, Thomas Lintemuth, Nahim Fazal, Charanpal Bhogal, March 29, 2024.



Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com.hk.



