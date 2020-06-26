26.06.2020 00:51:00

Tremblant is Open for the Summer

Video and high-resolution photos available here, ©Tremblant

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, June 25, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Tremblant has relaunched a number of activities and services over the past few weeks following the implementation of public health measures, and is now open for the summer, ready to greet its visitors for a resort vacation where nature, the great outdoors and wide open spaces all converge.

Tremblant Logo (CNW Group/Association de villégiature Tremblant)

Numerous Activities including the Panoramic Gondola, Beach, Lugeing and Tonga Lumina
Access to the panoramic gondola on June 27, to the beaches on June 28, to the Luge run on July 4, and to the Tonga Lumina illuminated night walk on July 17 are sure to enhance the list of activities already offered on-mountain, as well as in and around the pedestrian village ‒ such as hiking, golf, mini-putt, tennis or bicycle and boat rentals.

A Friendly, Welcoming Pedestrian Village
To complete the current vacation rental offer, all hotels will be opening their doors starting June 26, with the exception of Fairmont Tremblant that will be welcoming guests as of July 1. They will be offering flexible discounts of up to 30% off depending on the time of booking, with the Bring on the Great Outdoors Offer. During their stay at the resort, vacationers will enjoy choosing from an array of boutiques and activities, as well as restaurants proposing take out or sit down fare, both indoors and outdoors. Many merchant patios will also be reconfigured in the coming weeks to fully savour the summer months while respecting physical distancing measures.

Public Health Protocols that Meet All Regulatory Requirements
Because employee and guest wellness is at the heart of the destination's preoccupations, the activities and businesses currently open are complying with all Public Health requirements. As everyone's cooperation is essential to a responsible and sustainable summer season relaunch at Tremblant, public health measures have carefully been developed to regroup a set of procedures to follow before and during a stay, including this video presentation of the Vacationers' Footpath.

Get the Latest on What's Open
Find out everything there is to know about activities, boutiques, restaurants and lodging establishments now open on the Tremblant blog, via its regular updates.

About Tremblant
Tremblant is a top four-season resort destination owing to its guest experience both on-mountain, and in its pedestrian village. Its view of the Laurentians, the diversity of its offer and highly acclaimed major events – including IRONMAN Mont-Tremblant, Tremblant's 24 h and the Tremblant International Blues Festival – placed Tremblant 23rd Best Ski Village in the World by Condé Nast Traveler readers in 2019, in addition to being voted #1 Ski Resort in Eastern North America 20 times by SKI magazine readers. Tremblant is part of Alterra Mountain Company's family of 15 year-round destinations, including the world's largest heli-ski operation, and offering the Ikon Pass, the new standard in in season passes. With your family, sweetheart, friends or group, vacationers enjoy 1,900 lodging units fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, over 75 restaurants, boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

Join the Tremblant Community 
tremblant.ca • facebook.com/tremblant • @monttremblant #tremblant

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tremblant-is-open-for-the-summer-301084130.html

SOURCE Association de villégiature Tremblant

