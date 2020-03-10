Tremblant announces an expansion to a new summit called Timber, a new beginner area and infrastructure investments

High resolution images available here. Official photo and video of the announcement available here by 2 p.m. ©Tremblant.

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, March 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Tremblant announced today a new $8.8 M investment to open a new summit called Timber, create a new beginner area on Versant Soleil and carry out infrastructure maintenance work.

$8.8M will be invested in 2020-21

With a growing demand for easy runs, $1.4 million will go toward a new beginner area at the base of Versant Soleil. Several maintenance projects representing $5.4 million will also be carried out on the ski lifts and buildings, including the renovation of the washrooms next to Café Johannsen. To prepare for the opening of the new Timber Summit for the 2021-22 winter, $2 million will be dedicated to new infrastructure implementation.

Opening of the new Timber Summit in 2021-22

For the great pleasure of skiers and snowboarders, 8 new trails are planned to lead to the base of Versant Soleil and of the North Side. To reach the new summit, a high-speed quad lift will be installed from the bottom of Versant Soleil. A snowmaking system to service this new area is also in the plans. This project, which aims at diversifying the ski area, is part of the continued development of Versant Soleil and reaffirms Tremblant's leader position as the #1 ski resort in Eastern North America.

