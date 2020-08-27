Trella Health and Enquire Announce New Partnership to Drive Growth for Post-Acute Organizations

ATLANTA, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trella Health, the leading source of provider referral and outcomes analytics, has partnered with Enquire, a leading provider of cloud CRM, marketing automation, and contact center solutions for senior living communities and post-acute care organizations. The two organizations' strategic partnership will involve the integration of Trella's performance intelligence data and insights into Enquire's CRM solution to serve as a powerful tool for the company's mutual clients.

"We greatly value partners who align with our company's overall vision and our client's initiatives and goals," stated Scott Tapp, Trella Health President and COO. "Our new partnership with Enquire will provide our clients with a highly requested capability to have embedded insights and analytics in a CRM solution to enable visibility into growth opportunities."

For post-acute agencies, this partnership will provide business development teams with a streamlined solution for marketing strategies, including the most up-to-date data possible. Clients will be equipped with a solution that improves their workflow by documenting outreach efforts, direction for finding the right referral partners, as well as personalized metrics and insights for those referral partners.

Alex VanScoyk, Haven Home Health Co-Owner and Business Development Partner, stated, "After using other products, our team started seeking a CRM solution with the most recent and complete Medicare Part A and Part B claims data. We recognized the value the Trella Health and Enquire partnership would bring our organization and feel confident that, as a joint client, these technology solutions will allow us to drive better business development decisions and position us for future growth."

Robbie Redline, Enquire Chief Strategy Officer, said, "We are excited about the value this brings to our mutual clients. This partnership between Enquire and Trella Health will offer our clients the ability to conduct strategic planning, goal setting, and market share analysis in real-time and while in the field. These are just a few of the value items clients will experience."

About Trella Health

Trella Health enables providers and payers across the care continuum to make optimal care network decisions, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed an Innovator under the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims data. Trella analyzes 1.2 billion claims annually and presents relevant insights to nearly 10,000 users.

About Enquire

Enquire is the premier CRM, marketing automation and contact center solution provider in senior living and post-acute care. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Enquire serves senior living communities and healthcare facilities throughout the United States and Canada. Enquire's vision is to improve the experience for prospects and family members through customer service centric products paired with cutting-edge technology and analytics.

