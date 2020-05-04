04.05.2020 19:05:00

Treehouse Survey Shows 49% of Youth in Foster Care with Resource Needs During COVID-19 Pandemic

SEATTLE, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treehouse staff completed 1,307 surveys for youth in foster care statewide during April, and nearly half (49%) expressed an immediate resource need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Distance Learning Access (15%) was the top survey response. Many of those needs have since been met thanks to aggressive action by schools, Treehouse and partners such as Ticket to Dream which donated laptops. Food Support (4%) and Cell Phones (4%) continue to be top requests. 

Enrichment Activities ranked high in the survey (14%) and are now the most requested type of supports.

"Treehouse has been providing enrichment supplies such as sports equipment, and demand remains high," said Angela Griffin, Chief Program Officer at Treehouse. "We're also pleased to report that 51% of youth in care have no immediate resource needs, which is a testament to Treehouse continuing to maintain the same level of service throughout the crisis. That includes regular one-on-one meetings with youth using remote strategies in support of goal setting and academic engagement."

The nonprofit organization, which partners with youth so they have a childhood and a future, collaborates with social workers, foster care liaisons and caregivers to ensure access to resources. When there are gaps, Treehouse provides resources including clothing, technology and financial assistance.

Treehouse completed surveys for about 13 percent of the 10,000 total youth in foster care across Washington state. Of the youth included, 802 are currently in DCYF Placement and Care Authority (DCYF PCA). Within that group of youth, 12% show indicators that put them at risk of being a runaway during the crisis.

Demand for housing and rental assistance was initially 4% and is down dramatically as Treehouse staff work with youth to navigate various public assistance options.

Donations: While Treehouse has temporally suspended accepting donated items, the organization continues to deliver needed services. Financial gifts supporting these efforts are welcome at treehouseforkids.org/donate.

About Treehouse
Founded in 1988 by social workers, Treehouse is Washington's leading nonprofit organization addressing the academic and other essential support needs of more than 8,000 youth in foster care. We're committed to youth in care statewide achieving a degree or other career credential, living wage job and stable housing. Learn more at http://www.treehouseforkids.org

Treehouse logo (PRNewsfoto/Treehouse)

Media Contact:
Trent Freeman
Director, Marketing & Communications
trent.freeman@treehouseforkids.org
206.267.5128

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treehouse-survey-shows-49-of-youth-in-foster-care-with-resource-needs-during-covid-19-pandemic-301052033.html

SOURCE Treehouse

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 435.00
3.23 %
Roche Hldg G 337.60
0.64 %
Givaudan 3’198.00
-1.08 %
Sika 157.50
-1.38 %
Swisscom 494.00
-1.55 %
Alcon 48.10
-5.58 %
Zurich Insur Gr 290.00
-5.63 %
UBS Group 9.75
-5.69 %
CS Group 8.20
-6.07 %
Swiss Re 65.40
-6.12 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:44
Vontobel: Goldminenunternehmen sind stark aufgestellt
14:00
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV
13:20
Zahlreiche Feuerlöscher
12:04
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:00
Equities: A Clash of Narratives
08:21
SMI vor holprigem Wochenauftakt
30.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Clariant AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

30.04.20
Schroders: Five key developments in EM debt in the coronavirus crisis
29.04.20
Q&A: Could now be the time to invest in healthcare?
29.04.20
Schroders: So erkennen Anleger Greenwasher
mehr
Schwacher Wochenstart am Schweizer Aktienmarkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Roche-Aktie freundlich: USA erteilen Notfallzulassung für Coronavirus-Antikörper-Test von Roche
Lufthansa-Tochter Swiss droht trotz Staatshilfe Stellenabbau - Kranich-Aktie büsst ein
Experte: Halving könnte den Bitcoin-Kurs bis auf 300'000 US-Dollar hochtreiben
Oppenheimer-Analyst rechnet mit erneutem Bullenmarkt
Newron-Aktie verliert mehr als 70%: Newron erreicht in zulassungsrelevanter Studie mit Sarizotan die Ziele nicht
Risiko vs Rendite: Die Prognosen der Crash-Propheten in der Corona-Krise
Ferrari gibt wegen Corona-Krise Gewinnwarnung aus - Ferrari-Aktie dennoch fester
Zur Rose-Aktie leichter: Staatsanwaltschaft Kreuzlingen klagt Zur Rose-CEO Oberhänsli an
Relief Therapeutics-Aktie steigt: Weitere Studie mit Aviptadil gegen COVID-19 gestartet

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Angst vor neuem Handelskrieg: SMI und DAX letztlich mit kräftigen Verlusten -- Hang Seng bricht bis zum Handelsende ein - Shanghai und Tokio geschlossen
Am heimischen Markt und in Deutschland ging es zum Wochenstart klar nach unten. Der Dow Jones präsentiert sich schwächer. Zahlreiche Börsen in Asien waren am Montag wegen eines Feiertages weiterhin geschlossen. Gehandelt wurde in Hongkong, dort ging es kräftig abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB