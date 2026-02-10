Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’511 -0.1%  SPI 18’691 0.0%  Dow 50’261 0.3%  DAX 24’988 -0.1%  Euro 0.9134 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’047 -0.2%  Gold 5’007 -1.0%  Bitcoin 53’457 -0.6%  Dollar 0.7678 0.2%  Öl 68.7 -0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Cybertruck gilt als grösster Elektroauto-Flop 2025
Ausblick: thyssenkrupp nucera präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Ahold Delhaize stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Ausblick: TotalEnergies mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Robinhood präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Suche...
10.02.2026 19:02:33

Treasury Wine Estates U.S. Subsidiary Reaches Settlement With RNDC

(RTTNews) - Treasury Wine Estates Limited (TWE.AX) said its U.S. subsidiary has reached a settlement with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC) related to the distributor's closure of operations in California in September 2025.

Under the agreement, Treasury Wine will repurchase Treasury Americas and Treasury Collective portfolio inventory held by RNDC in California at the original sale value, adjusted for a confidential settlement amount compensating the company for the impact of RNDC's exit from the state.

After factoring in the planned resale of the inventory to other customers starting this half, Treasury Wine expects a net cash outflow of about $65 million in the second half of fiscal 2026 tied to the settlement.

The company said it will continue working with RNDC across several other U.S. markets and supports the distributor's initiatives to strengthen its business model and capital structure, including planned market divestments to Reyes Beverage Group and new financing arrangements. Treasury Americas depletions in states serviced by RNDC rose 2.7% in the first half of fiscal 2026.

Treasury Wine added that the settlement does not change its previously announced plan to reduce distributor inventory levels outside California over about two years. The company expects first-half fiscal 2026 EBITS of around $236 million, above its prior guidance range of $225 million to $235 million.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

14:00 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Bayer AG
12:21 Hochtief und E.ON: Profiteure der deutschen Infrastruktur-Offensive
12:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
09:08 Marktüberblick: Commerzbank gesucht
08:41 SMI startet verhalten in die neue Woche
06:58 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’079.28 19.59 SA5BBU
Short 14’358.00 13.79 SV5BGU
Short 14’884.96 8.95 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’510.77 10.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’956.34 19.59 S7TBWU
Long 12’669.76 13.79 SRWBTU
Long 12’113.35 8.84 SWVBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Edelmetall oder Zockerpapier? Wird es Silber wie der GameStop-Aktie ergehen?
Ethereum Prognose: Netzwerk-Updates treiben Preis nach oben
TUI-Aktie legt zu: Konzern setzt auf Expansion im Billigreisesegment
XRP Kurs Prognose: Analysten sehen massives Potenzial – doch Wale rotieren in neuen Bitcoin-Sektor
DroneShield-Aktie stark: Neuer COO ernannt
Palantir-Aktie uneinheitlich: Michael Burry warnt offenbar vor möglichem Kurssturz
Dow schlussendlich kaum verändert -- SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX schliesslich über 25.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei mit neuem Rekord
Bayer-Aktie gefragt: US-Behörde erteilt Genehmigung für Herbizid Stryax
Ausblick: Siemens Energy vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal
Spotify-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Umsatz- und Gewinnplus

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
19:05 Commerzbank legt Details zur Bilanz 2025 vor
18:59 ROUNDUP: Deutschland überholt USA bei Spitzenposten in Nato
18:57 ROUNDUP: Crews der Lufthansa gehen am Donnerstag in den Streik
18:57 ROUNDUP 2: Tui will wieder stärker ins Massengeschäft - Kunden buchen später
18:48 Rolf Benz kehrt in deutsche Hände zurück
18:36 Crews der Lufthansa streiken am Donnerstag
18:29 Lawrow: Wir holen den Süden der Ukraine heim nach Russland
18:28 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handelstag
18:21 Was die EU-Kommission gegen Online-Mobbing tun will
18:20 US-Anleihen: Kursgewinne - Schwache Einzelhandelsumsätze