Company Announcement

Copenhagen, 6 January 2025

No. 02/2025

Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

As of 3 January 2025, ISS A/S held 5.02% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company, cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31. Due to the ongoing share buy-back program, ISS has increased its holding of treasury shares to exceed 5% of the share capital.

Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.

For investor enquiries

Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25





For media enquiries

Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89

About ISS

ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.

ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513





