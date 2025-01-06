|
06.01.2025 20:21:17
Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital
Company Announcement
Copenhagen, 6 January 2025
No. 02/2025
Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital
As of 3 January 2025, ISS A/S held 5.02% of the share capital and voting rights in the Company, cf. the Danish Capital Markets Act, section 31. Due to the ongoing share buy-back program, ISS has increased its holding of treasury shares to exceed 5% of the share capital.
Through the programme, ISS wishes to redistribute excess cash to shareholders. The purpose of the share buy-back programme is to (i) reduce the share capital and (ii) meet obligations arising from ISS’ share-based incentive programmes.
For investor enquiries
Michael Vitfell-Rasmussen, Head of Group Investor Relations, +45 53 53 87 25
For media enquiries
Charlotte Holm, Head of External Communication, +45 41 76 19 89
About ISS
ISS is a leading, global provider of workplace and facility service solutions. In partnership with customers, ISS drives the engagement and well-being of people, minimises the impact on the environment, and protects and maintains property. ISS brings all of this to life through a unique combination of data, insight and service excellence at offices, factories, airports, hospitals and other locations across the globe. ISS has more than 350,000 employees around the globe, who we call "placemakers”. In 2023, Group revenue was DKK 78.7 billion. For more information on the ISS Group, visit www.issworld.com.
ISS A/S, ISIN DK0060542181, ISIN US4651472056, ISS Global A/S, ISIN XS2013618421, ISIN XS1145526825, ISIN XS1673102734, ISS Finance B.V., ISIN XS2199343513
Attachment
Nachrichten zu ISS A-S
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu ISS A-S
Robert Halver: Ausblick 2025 | BX TV
Im zweiten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Ausblick auf das Jahr 2025.
Wird das Zinsthema im Jahr 2025 relevant sein? Wie entwickelt sich die Geopolitischen Konflikte und wie werden Rohstoffe und Krypto weiterlaufen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Robert Halver im heutigen Jahresausblick mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Was, wenn Trump gar nicht blufft?
|03.01.25
|Schroders: Outlook 2025: Wealth Management
|18.12.24
|Schroders: Investieren in die Zukunft des globalen Immobilienmarktes
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street höher -- SMI beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX schliesst über 20'200 Punkten -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit leichten Abgaben - Nikkei unter Druck
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Montag im Verlauf volatil zeigte, verbuchte der deutsche Leitindex ein klares Plus. Die US-Börsen legen ebenfalls zu. In Asien ging es zum Wochenauftakt derweil nach unten.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}