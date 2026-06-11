Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’530 0.5%  SPI 19’078 0.4%  Dow 50’848 1.9%  DAX 24’210 0.1%  Euro 0.9204 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’057 0.8%  Gold 4’212 3.4%  Bitcoin 50’572 2.8%  Dollar 0.7948 -0.6%  Öl 89.1 -6.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Roche149905998Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Novo Nordisk-Aktie steigt: Wegovy-Zulassung in Grossbritannien - IT-Sicherheitsvorfall festgestellt
Citigroup warnt vor Aluminiumknappheit: Steht die Alcoa-Aktie vor dem nächsten Kursschub?
Musks nächster Coup? Warum eine Fusion der Tesla-Aktie mit SpaceX logisch erscheinen könnte
Devisen im Blick: So bewegen sich Franken, Euro und Dollar
Aktien von OHB und Rheinmetall ziehen an: Kräfte für gemeinsames Militärprojekt gebündelt
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.06.2026 21:17:22

Treasuries Surge After Trump Calls Off Iran Strikes

(RTTNews) - After seeing modest strength for much of the session, treasuries rallied in the latter part of the trading day on Thursday.

Bond prices surged to upside in early afternoon trading before ending the day sharply higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled 7.9 basis points to 4.463 percent.

The late-day rally by treasuries came as crude oil prices plunged after President Donald Trump called off previously announced attacks against Iran.

Trump said in a post on Truth Social that the decision was "based on the fact that discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran have been brought to the highest level of Iranian leadership and approved."

The reversal came after said in early post that the U.S. would be hitting Iran "very hard tonight" and claimed he plans to assume total control of their oil and gas markets "at some point in the not too distant future."

Meanwhile, bond traders seemed to shrug off a report from the Labor Department showing producer prices increased by more than expected in the month of May.

The Labor Department said its producer price index for final demand shot up by 1.1 percent in May, matching a downwardly revised jump in April.

Economists had expected producer prices to climb by 0.7 percent compared to the 1.4 percent surge originally reported for the previous month.

The report also said the annual rate of producer price growth accelerated to 6.5 percent in May from 5.7 percent in April, reaching the fastest rate of growth since November 2022.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote

Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

15:48 Julius Bär: 27.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
13:30 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
09:48 Marktüberblick: Telekom-Werte gesucht
09:10 SMI präsentiert sich weiterhin stabil
09:03 SpaceX vor IPO: Musk plant den grössten Börsengang aller Zeiten
06:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Standardwerte im Korrekturmodus
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’139.35 19.80 SHSBXU
Short 14’443.69 13.60 SYDBQU
Short 14’992.24 8.74 S3PBUU
SMI-Kurs: 13’529.65 11.06.2026 17:30:08
Long 13’050.28 19.80 SKBOPU
Long 12’756.00 13.88 BSUBWU
Long 12’214.46 8.95 SBABSU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analysten schlagen Alarm: Warum Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP und andere Kryptos weiter fallen könnten
SpaceX-IPO rückt näher: Was den Börsengang besonders macht
Partners Group-Aktie fällt: Konzern sammelt für neuen Immobilienfonds
Super Micro-Aktie bricht ein: Milliarden-Kapitalerhöhung sorgt für Verwässerungsängste
Oracle schlägt die Erwartungen und hebt Prognose an - Aktie rutscht wegen Finanzierungsvorhaben dennoch ab
Lonza-Aktie fest: Neuer Kommunikationschef kommt von Roche
Centiel-Aktie +33 Prozent: Konzern findet Partner für US-Datacenter-Markt
Weiter keine Erholung bei US-Techaktien: Warum es Marvell, AMD, Arm, NVIDIA & Co. nicht aus ihrem Kurstal schaffen
Musks nächster Coup? Warum eine Fusion der Tesla-Aktie mit SpaceX logisch erscheinen könnte
UniCredit stockt auf: Weitere Commerzbank-Aktien aufgenommen - Commerzbank-Aktie sinkt

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.