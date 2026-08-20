Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’368 -0.1%  SPI 20’199 -0.1%  Dow 52’835 -1.2%  DAX 25’983 -0.4%  Euro 0.9349 0.4%  EStoxx50 6’422 -0.4%  Gold 4’529 0.1%  Bitcoin 58’187 5.3%  Dollar 0.8006 0.4%  Öl 93.5 2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche149905998Moderna44811242Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Swiss Re12688156
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Bridgewater trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien: Das sind die zehn grössten Positionen
Shein-Aktie: Zölle belasten Wachstum und Gewinn vor Hongkong-IPO
Dollar-Schwäche hält an: So bewegen sich Franken, Euro und US-Dollar am Donnerstag
Goldpreisrally treibt Newmont-Aktie an: Auch Barrick Mining und First Majestic Silver im Aufwind
JPMorgan-Prognose: S&P 500 könnte auf 8'000 Punkte steigen - KI als Treiber
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
20.08.2026 21:24:18

Treasuries Show Significant Move Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - Following the surge seen in the previous session, treasuries showed a notable move back to the downside during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices came under pressure early in the session, bond prices remained firmly negative throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 4.3 basis points to 4.696 percent.

The ten-year yield largely offset the 5.3 basis point slump seen on Wednesday, which came after the Treasury Department announced upscaled buyback operations for longer-term debt.

The pullback by treasuries came as the price of crude oil extended the strong upward move seen over the past several sessions, with U.S. crude oil futures surging by nearly 3 percent.

Crude oil prices spiked amid concerns about the conflict in the Middle East following President Donald Trump's latest threats.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced he is launching "economic warfare" against Iran, calling it the "most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country."

Trump also warned of "tremendous economic consequences" for any country that "allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any type of lifeline to Iran."

Responding to Trump's threats, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the so-called "Economic D-Day" as a "diversion from America's own crisis: unprecedented debt & surging interest costs."

"Doubling down on failed policies will only bring further defeat—and enmity of Iranians," Araghchi said in a post on X. "US economic terrorism threatens global economy and sovereignty worldwide."

The latest rhetoric suggests there is no end in sight to the U.S.-Iran war, leading to renewed concerns about supply disruptions.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Aryzta: Aus der Backstube kommt Gegenwind

Schwache Halbjahreszahlen und wachsende Probleme im wichtigen Deutschlandgeschäft haben Aryzta schwer zugesetzt und die Aktie auf ein Drei-Jahres-Tief abstürzen lassen. Für spekulative Anleger könnte damit die Unterseite wieder interessant werden.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

18:15 Logo WHS Commerzbank mit Rekordgewinn – und jetzt kommt UniCredit!
12:57 Rocket Lab: Profiteur des neuen Weltraumzeitalters?
12:36 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Huber + Suhner AG
11:40 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweizer Aktien – Rückenwind aus der Wirtschaft/Freeport-McMoRan / Newmont – Gold und Kupfer im Doppelpack
09:35 Marktüberblick: Dollar unter Druck – Edelmetalle haussieren
08:49 Pharma-Schwergewichte erneut gefragt
18.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Sika, Sonova, Straumann
13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’888.91 19.98 S3PBUU
Short 15’199.93 13.83 S3CBQU
Short 15’790.75 8.83 STBNIU
SMI-Kurs: 14’368.16 20.08.2026 17:30:19
Long 13’718.95 19.71 SPB50U
Long 13’399.08 13.83 SYBVIU
Long 12’841.63 8.99 BSUR4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Paukenschlag im Depot von George Soros: Salesforce-Aktie raus - Tech-Sektor neu aufgestellt
Massiver Kurssprung bei der Moderna-Aktie: Entscheidende Studienphase für Krebsimpfstoff sorgt für Euphorie
Bridgewater trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien: Das sind die zehn grössten Positionen
Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones beendet den Dienstagshandel im Minus
Bitcoin steigt auf den höchsten Stand seit Anfang Juni
Kryptorally nach Trump-Treffen: Bitcoin und Ethereum im Turbo-Modus - Aktien von Strategy und Coinbase profitieren
Warum der Franken zu Euro und US-Dollar anzieht
Moderna-Aktie nach Kursexplosion tiefer: BofA hebt Ziel massiv - BioNTech und Merck profitieren vom Hype
Alarmzeichen aus Omaha: Warum Warren Buffetts Zehn-Worte-Satz Börsianern Sorgen bereitet
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Donnerstagmittag schwächer

Top-Rankings

Neue Aktien im Icahn-Depot: So investierte Carl Icahn im 2. Quartal 2026
So hat Carl Icahn im zweiten Quartal 2026 investiert
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Bridgewater trennt sich von NVIDIA-Aktien: Das sind die zehn grössten Positionen
Bridgewater hat sein Portfolio im zweiten Quartal 2026 neu ausgerichtet. Dabei nahm der Hedgefon ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Paukenschlag im Depot von George Soros: Salesforce-Aktie raus - Tech-Sektor neu aufgestellt
Das 2. Quartal brachte reichlich Bewegung in das Portfolio von Soros Fund Management. Während So ...
Bildquelle: VCG/VCG via Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.