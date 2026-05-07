Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’135 -1.1%  SPI 18’637 -1.0%  Dow 49’579 -0.7%  DAX 24’664 -1.0%  Euro 0.9152 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’973 -0.9%  Gold 4’706 0.3%  Bitcoin 62’452 -1.5%  Dollar 0.7792 0.1%  Öl 101.8 -0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Roche149905998Alcon43249246Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539ams-OSRAM137918297
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Kratos Defense-Aktie: Der Rüstungs-Liebling in Cathie Woods Depot
Dollar legt zu Euro und Franken etwas zu - Das sind die Gründe
Edisun Power-Aktie stabil: Kapitalerhöhung und radikaler Strategiewechsel voraus
Landis+Gyr-Aktie: Wachstumsschub soll sich fortsetzen
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Donnerstagabend um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
07.05.2026 21:36:48

Treasuries Show Notable Downturn As Crude Oil Prices Rebound

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, treasuries showed a significant downturn over the course of the trading day on Thursday.

Bond prices pulled back well off their highs of the session and into negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.6 basis points to 4.392 percent after hitting a low of 4.314 percent.

The ten-year yield regained ground after moving notably lower over the two previous sessions but remains well off Monday's nearly ten-month closing high.

Treasuries initially benefitted from an extended nosedive by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil inventories plunging below $90 a barrel amid ongoing optimism about a peaceful end to the conflict in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. and Iran have had "good talks over the last 24 hours" and expressed confidence a deal could be reached in the coming days.

A report from Axios said U.S. officials expect Iran's response to a one-page memorandum of understanding to end the war within the next 24-48 hours.

However, crude oil prices have shown a substantial turnaround over the course of the day, with U.S. crude oil futures jumping by more than 1.4 percent after plummeting by as much as 5.5 percent.

Crude oil prices bounced back after a report from CNN said Iran is attempting to force shippers to comply with a new protocol for transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

CNN said it has seen an application form issued by Iran's newly created Persian Gulf Strait Authority that must be completed by all transiting vessels to ensure safe passage.

With the document seen as part of efforts by Iran to formalize control over the waterway, the report has led to renewed concerns about a re-escalation of the Middle East conflict.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Sandoz
✅ Diamond Back Energy
✅ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

15:17 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
13:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Taiwan - Grosses Wachstum / Novartis - Kleiner Dämpfer
09:27 SG-Marktüberblick: Nahostkonflikt und Berichtssaison im Fokus
09:00 Hoffnung auf Kriegsende wächst
06.05.26 Luxussektor unter Druck: Warum LVMH, Kering und Moncler an Dynamik verlieren
06.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’746.61 19.53 B62SOU
Short 14’028.27 13.77 BVLSMU
Short 14’565.40 8.83 S6WBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’135.43 07.05.2026 17:30:09
Long 12’646.13 19.39 SI6BUU
Long 12’376.39 13.98 S9OBOU
Long 11’834.47 8.91 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trading Signals: SAP: Frischer Taktgeber für die Aktie
Alcon-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Wachstum und neues Milliarden-Rückkaufprogramm
Aktien von VW und Rivian fester: Wolfsburger steigen zum grössten Aktionär beim Tesla-Konkurrenten auf
Rheinmetall-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Konzern verdient im ersten Quartal deutlich mehr
IonQ-Aktie dennoch tiefer: D-Wave-Konkurrent meldet Rekordquartal und will das "NVIDIA der Quantenwelt" werden
Apple-Aktie vor Mega-Deal? Strategiewechsel heizt Übernahmefantasie an
DAX 40-Wert SAP SE-Aktie: Über diese Dividende können sich SAP SE-Anleger freuen
Swiss Re-Aktie letztlich dennoch tiefrot: Profitiert von tiefen Schäden aus Naturkatastrophen
ams-OSRAM-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Profitiert von guten Zahlen und KI-Hoffnungen
Stadler-Rail-Aktie letztlich im Plus: Präsident Spuhler bestätigt an GV Jahresziele

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 18: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 18: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.