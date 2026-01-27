Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
27.01.2026 21:18:13

Treasuries Show Modest Move Back To The Downside

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, treasuries gave back some ground during trading on Tuesday.

Bond prices recovered from an initial pullback but moved back to the downside as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, inched up 1.0 basis points to 4.223 percent.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders continued to look ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision on Wednesday.

The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged, but the votes by specific officials and the accompanying statement could impact the outlook for interest rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool suggests investors expect the Fed to keep rates on hold until after Fed Chair Jerome Powell steps down in May.

Concerns new tariffs could lead to higher inflation may also have weighed on treasuries, as President Donald Trump said he is increasing tariffs on South Korea because of a delay in its legislature approving a trade deal with the U.S.

Trump said he is increasing tariffs on South Korean automobiles, lumber and pharmaceuticals and raising all other reciprocal tariffs from 15 percent to 25 percent.

The president also recently threatened to impose a 100 percent tariff on goods from Canada over a potential free trade deal with China.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a report from the Conference Board unexpectedly showing a significant deterioration in consumer confidence in the U.S. in the month of January.

Early trading activity may be somewhat subdued on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later in the afternoon.

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings.

