30.10.2025 20:17:02

Treasuries See Further Downside Amid Renewed Interest Rate Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - After coming under pressure late in the previous session, treasuries saw further downside during the trading day on Thursday.

Bond prices regained some ground after an early slump but remained firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.5 basis points to 4.093 percent.

The ten-year yield added to the 7.5 basis point jump seen on Wednesday, climbing further off its lowest levels in nearly three weeks.

Renewed uncertainty about the outlook for interest rates continued to weigh on treasuries following remarks by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

While the Fed lowered interest rates by another quarter point as widely expected, Powell's post-meeting remarks partly offset optimism about another rate cut in December.

Powell said a further reduction in rates in December is "not a foregone conclusion," noting Fed officials had "strongly differing views about how to proceed" at the final meeting of the year.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 72.8 percent chance the Fed will lower rates by another quarter point in December, down from 91.1 percent a week ago.

The extended pullback by treasuries also came amid upbeat news out of a highly-anticipated meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

The U.S. has agreed to reduce fentanyl-linked tariffs on China to 10 percent from 20 percent, while China has agreed to resume purchases of U.S. soybeans

China will also suspend the implementation of new export controls on rare earths, and in return, the U.S. will suspend its 50 percent penetration rule on export controls.

Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morning Call spricht die Schweizer Unternehmer-Ikone Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma) mit François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) über Führung, Wachstum, Kooperationen, seine Zeit bei der NZZ und darüber, warum Zuhören der wichtigste Leadership-Skill ist.

Die perfekte Folge für alle, die sich für Pharmastrategien, Galenica/Vifor und Unternehmertum interessieren.

🎯 Themen im Interview mit Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma)

– Antrieb und Führungsphilosophie eines Unternehmers
– Erfolgsweg von Galenica – Lehren aus Jahrzehnten Führung
– Frauenquote, Teamkultur und Leadership bei OM Pharma
– Internationale Expansion: China, USA und neue Märkte
– Forschung, Druck und Verantwortung in der Pharmaindustrie
– Inspiration, Balance und persönliche Haltung zum Erfolg
– Zukunftsvisionen: Schweiz, Unternehmertum und Investments

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

18:30 Logo WHS Hochpräzises Trading mit 0DTE- und 1DTE-Strategien
13:42 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
10:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: USA - Aktienhausse und kein Ende / Industriekonzerne - Gemischte Signale
10:00 SMI weiter auf Abwegen
09:36 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Fokus
09:00 Rohstoffmärkte im Wirbelwind der Weltpolitik
29.10.25 Etienne Jornod (OM Pharma): Führung, Erfolg & Pharma-Strategie- zu Gast im BX Morningcall
24.10.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adecco, Barry Callebaut
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

