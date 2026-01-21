Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’157 -0.1%  SPI 18’206 0.0%  Dow 49’077 1.2%  DAX 24’561 -0.6%  Euro 0.9295 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’822 1.2%  Bitcoin 71’613 2.7%  Dollar 0.7951 0.7%  Öl 65.3 2.0% 
Top News
Ausblick: Procter & Gamble stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Urlaub finanzieren mit ETFs - sinnvoll oder riskant?
Darum fällt der Franken zum Dollar deutlich
Ausblick: Alcoa verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
VW-Aktie steigt kräftig: Cashflow- und Liquiditätsprognosen deutlich übertroffen
21.01.2026 21:27:32

Treasuries Regain Ground Following Trump Remarks About Greenland

(RTTNews) - After moving sharply lower over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a notable move back to the upside during trading on Wednesday.

Bond prices advanced early in the session and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slid 4.2 basis points to 4.253 percent.

With the decrease on the day, the ten-year yield gave back ground after reaching its highest closing level in five months.

The rebound by treasuries came after President Donald Trump ruled out the use of military force to take control of Greenland during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We probably won't get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be, frankly, unstoppable. But I won't do that. Okay?" Trump said.

"Now everyone's saying, 'Oh, good.' That's probably the biggest statement I made, because people thought I would use force," he continued. "I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force."

Rather than using military force, Trump called for "immediate negotiations" with Denmark to "discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States."

Trump later said in a post on Truth Social that the "framework" of a deal on Greenland was formed during a "very productive" meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Based upon this understanding, Trump said he would not be going forward with the tariffs he threatened to impose on several European nations if they opposed his attempt to purchase the Danish territory

Treasuries moved sharply lower on Tuesday amid concerns the uproar over Greenland could diminish foreign governments and investors' appetite for U.S. assets.

Trading on Thursday may be impacted by reaction to typically closely watched readings on consumer price inflation, although the data for October and November may be seen as old news.

16:56 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
09:23 SMI-Anleger drücken weiter auf Verkaufsknopf
07:00 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Weiter abwärts
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
20.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Rallymodus
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’683.67 19.66 UFLBSU
Short 13’955.45 13.86 SJLB4U
Short 14’477.39 8.96 SY6B1U
SMI-Kurs: 13’156.81 21.01.2026 17:31:36
Long 12’613.33 19.95 SYWB0U
Long 12’306.54 13.72 S6EBMU
Long 11’797.58 8.99 S79B6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
BKW-Aktie tiefrot: Energiekonzern nimmt Wertkorrektur auf Kohlekraftwerk Wilhelmshaven vor
Hypoport-Aktie rutscht zweistellig ab: Transaktionsvolumen legt 2025 trotz schwachem Schlussquartal zu
Rheinmetall-Aktie: Outperform-Bewertung durch Bernstein Research
Zollsorgen: SMI und DAX gehen deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- Wall Street letztlich mit starken Verlusten -- Märkte in Fernost schliessen schwächer
Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Tesla-Aktie: Model Y soll zum dritten Mal in Folge weltweit an der Spitze stehen
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
DocMorris-Aktie rutscht ab: Unternehmen wächst 2025 zweistellig in Lokalwährungen - EBITDA-Ausblick tiefer
Kraft Heinz-Aktie im freien Fall: Potenzieller Berkshire-Exit setzt unter Druck

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
21:54 Dänemarks Außenminister über Grönland-Annexion: Wird nicht passieren
21:53 ROUNDUP 2: Deutsche Börse will Allfunds für 5,3 Milliarden Euro kaufen
21:53 Putin lässt Grönland kalt
21:47 ROUNDUP: Deutsche Börse peilt größte Übernahme ihrer Geschichte an
21:59 Deutsche Börse-Aktie: Übernahme von Allfunds geplant
21:10 Britischer Verteidigungsminister mahnt zu Geschlossenheit gegen Moskau
21:04 ROUNDUP/Trump: Doch keine Zölle gegen Europäer ab 1. Februar
20:57 Devisen: Euro fällt unter 1,17 US-Dollar - Trump verschiebt Grönland-Strafzölle
20:48 Trump: Doch keine Zölle gegen Europäer ab 1. Februar
20:31 ROUNDUP/Supreme Court: Zweifel an Entlassung von Fed-Direktorin Cook