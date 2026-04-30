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30.04.2026 21:20:41

Treasuries Regain Ground Following Recently Downward Trend

(RTTNews) - Following the notable downward move seen over the past several sessions, treasuries regained some ground during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices moved to the upside early in the session and remained in positive territory throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.8 basis points to 4.390 percent.

The ten-year yield moved lower for just the second time over the past nine sessions, pulling back off its highest closing level in a month.

Bargain hunting may have contributed to the rebound by treasuries along with a downturn by the price of crude oil, which pulled back sharply after reaching its highest levels in four years.

Buying interest appeared relatively subdued, however, as the price of crude oil remains elevated amid ongoing concerns about the Middle East conflict.

The U.S. and Iran remain at a stalemate in negotiations over ending the war, with President Donald Trump suggesting the blockade of Iranian ports will remain in place until the countries reach a nuclear deal.

Treasuries also regained ground following the release of a slew of U.S. economic data, including a typically closely watched report showing consumer prices increased in line with economist estimates in March.

A separate report showed U.S. economic growth reaccelerated in the first quarter of 2026 but came in slightly below economist estimates

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3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

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12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’618.27 19.75 SWKB8U
Short 13’909.88 13.57 SO2BTU
Short 14’406.00 8.93 SEFB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’136.27 30.04.2026 17:31:54
Long 12’543.68 19.45 SJQBZU
Long 12’274.66 13.94 SQNBFU
Long 11’749.41 8.96 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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