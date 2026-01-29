Treasuries Regain Ground Amid Escalating U.S.-Iran Tensions

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved to the upside during trading on Thursday, regaining ground following the pullback seen over the two previous sessions.

After seeing some volatility in morning trading, bond prices spent the afternoon in positive territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.4 basis points to 4.227 percent.

Treasuries may have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid escalation tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to Iran to come to negotiating table over its nuclear program or face attacks worse than in June 2025.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi responded by saying that their forces have their "finger on the trigger" to strike back against the U.S. and added that Iran was ready for a "fair and equitable" deal but not for coercion.

Traders also kept an eye on developments in Washington amid the possibility of a partial government shutdown due to a dispute among lawmakers over funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

In U.S. economic news, the Labor Department released a report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits slipped from an upwardly revised level in the week ended January 24th.

The report said initial jobless claims edged down to 209,000, a decrease of 1,000 from the previous week's revised level of 210,000.

Economists had expected jobless claims to rise to 205,000 from the 200,000 originally reported for the previous month.

A separate report released by the Commerce Department on Thursday showed the U.S. trade deficit surged by much more than expected in the month of November.

Looking ahead, trading on Friday may be impacted by reaction to the Labor Department's report on producer prices in the month of December.