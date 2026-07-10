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10.07.2026 21:23:04

Treasuries Offset Yesterday's Rebound Ahead Of Next Week's Inflation Data

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved to the downside during trading on Friday, offsetting the rebound seen during the previous session.

Bond prices saw modest weakness in morning trading before sliding more firmly into negative territory. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.0 basis points to 4.569 percent.

The ten-year yield offset the 3.0 basis point gain posted on Thursday, matching the more than one-month closing high set on Wednesday.

The pullback by treasuries came as traders kept an eye on the latest developments regarding the conflict in the Middle East.

In a post on Truth Social this morning, President Donald Trump claimed that Iran has asked to continue "talks" and said the U.S. has agreed to do so but reiterated his recent assertion that the ceasefire is "over."

Bond traders may also have been looking ahead to the release of some key U.S. economic data next week.

A report on consumer price inflation is due to be released next Tuesday, while a report on producer price inflation is due to be released next Wednesday.

The data could have a significant impact on the outlook for interest rates ahead of the Federal Reserve's next monetary policy meeting later this month.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a 68.5 percent chance the Fed will once again leave rates unchanged but a 31.5 percent chance of a quarter point rate hike.

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Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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SMI-Kurs: 14’235.09 10.07.2026 17:30:32
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