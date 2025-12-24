Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'243 0.6%  SPI 18'186 0.5%  Dow 48'731 0.6%  DAX 24'340 0.2%  Euro 0.9282 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5'746 -0.1%  Gold 4'480 -0.1%  Bitcoin 69'054 0.3%  Dollar 0.7881 0.0%  Öl 62.2 -0.3% 
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335NVIDIA994529Tesla11448018Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526
Top News
So sagt man Nein im Job
Goldbarren, Goldmünzen, Goldminen-Aktien & Co.: Welches Gold-Investment lohnt sich am meisten?
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
Das sind die aktuellen Preise von Öl, Erdgas & Co.
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Plus500 Depot
24.12.2025 20:45:54

Treasuries Move To The Upside In Light Holiday Trading

(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries moved to the upside during the trading day on Wednesday.

Bond prices moved modestly higher in early trading and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.2 basis points to 4.137 percent.

The strength among treasuries may have reflected ongoing optimism about the outlook for interest rates despite the recent release of some upbeat economic data.

The Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended December 20th.

The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.

"Despite ongoing seasonal volatility, initial jobless claims remain in a range consistent with relatively steady labor market conditions and don't change out outlook for the labor market or Fed policy," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.

Treasuries may also have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid concerns about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
Bullenmarkt 2026: Warum Tech-Aktien an der NASDAQ vor einem Rekordjahr stehen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Abend gestärkt
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von NEL ASA
SAP SE Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von SAP SE

19:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Leichte Gewinne - S&P 500 erreicht Rekordhoch
19:12 Gold & Silber auf Allzeithoch - Bitcoin ohne Bewegung
19:06 Warum sich die Ölpreise kaum vom Fleck bewegen
18:09 Aktien Europa Schluss: Kaum verändert - nur wenige Börsen geöffnet
17:58 US-Anleihen: Gewinne - Datenarmut
19:00 Sanofi-Aktie: Sanofi will US-Spezialisten Dynavax für Milliardenbetrag übernehmen
17:37 BP-Aktie: BP kassiert Milliarden Dollar für Castrol-Anteile
17:50 Devisen im Blick: Euro fällt zum Dollar - das ist der Grund
17:22 WDH/Devisen: Eurokurs nahezu unverändert - EZB-Referenzkurs: 1,1787 US-Dollar