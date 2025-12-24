|
24.12.2025 20:45:54
Treasuries Move To The Upside In Light Holiday Trading
(RTTNews) - After ending the previous session roughly flat, treasuries moved to the upside during the trading day on Wednesday.
Bond prices moved modestly higher in early trading and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.2 basis points to 4.137 percent.
The strength among treasuries may have reflected ongoing optimism about the outlook for interest rates despite the recent release of some upbeat economic data.
The Labor Department released a report this morning showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell by more than expected in the week ended December 20th.
The report said initial jobless claims dipped to 214,000, a decrease of 10,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 224,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 223,000.
"Despite ongoing seasonal volatility, initial jobless claims remain in a range consistent with relatively steady labor market conditions and don't change out outlook for the labor market or Fed policy," said Nancy Vanden Houten, Lead U.S. Economist at Oxford Economics.
Treasuries may also have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid concerns about escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela.
Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr
Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?
David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.
Im Video geht es um:
📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?
Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.
👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026
Inside Trading & Investment
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
Am Dienstag ging es vor den anstehenden Weihnachtsfeiertagen am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt nach oben.