SMI 13’914 -0.5%  SPI 19’152 -0.4%  Dow 49’532 0.1%  DAX 25’289 0.5%  Euro 0.9131 0.1%  EStoxx50 6’162 -0.2%  Gold 5’195 0.6%  Bitcoin 52’420 -0.1%  Dollar 0.7740 0.2%  Öl 70.8 -0.2% 
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Rohstoff-Marktbericht zu Erdgaspreis, Kupferpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend
Burkhalter-Aktie: Gruppe übernimmt Caotec SA in Brusio
Saint-Gobain tritt 2025 auf der Stelle - Marge bleibt stabil: Aktie im Blick
Leichter EPS-Dämpfer bei Zoom - Umsatz über Prognose - Zoom-Aktie tiefer
26.02.2026 21:17:52

Treasuries Move To The Upside Amid Lingering Trade Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Following the modest weakness seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices advanced early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 3.1 basis points to 4.017 percent.

With the decrease on the day, the ten-year yield dropped to its lowest closing levels in almost three months.

The rebound by treasuries may have reflected lingering uncertainty about U.S. trade policy after the Supreme Court's decision to strike down most of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs

It remains unclear what will happen to nearly 20 framework deals or firmer trade agreements that the Trump administration has reached with countries in recent months.

Traders were also looking ahead to the release of the Labor Department's report on producer price inflation in the month of January.

Economists currently expect producer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in January after climbing by 0.5 percent in December, while the annual rate of growth is expected to slow to 2.8 percent from 3.0 percent.

While not as closely watched as consumer price inflation data, the producer price inflation report could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Traders were also keeping an eye on the third round of nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran in Geneva.

Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said in a post on X that "significant progress" was made during the talks.

Albusaidi said negotiations between the two countries will "resume soon after consultation in the respective capitals" and revealed "discussions on a technical level will take place next week in Vienna."

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’486.44 19.69 SJQB8U
Short 14’796.03 13.70 S6XBKU
Short 15’375.79 8.74 STVB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’913.73 26.02.2026 17:30:07
Long 13’355.48 19.97 SH7BGU
Long 13’036.71 13.84 SEUBLU
Long 12’476.40 8.90 SP2B8U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Auf diese US-Aktien setzt die UBS im vierten Quartal 2025
D-Wave Quantum-Aktie dennoch gesucht: Geschäftszahlen verfehlen Erwartungen
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie gefragt: Umsatzerwartung geschlagen - Positive Wachstumsprognose für 2026
Gamesa bleibt im Konzern: Siemens-Energy-Chef setzt auf Sanierung - Aktie stabil
Idorsia-Aktie letztlich höher: Umsatz in 2025 verdoppelt
Sandoz-Aktie deutlich höher: Generikaspezialist wächst weiter dank starker Biosimilars
NVIDIA-Aktie verliert dennoch : Chip-Hersteller wächst weiter explosiv - KI-Geschäft treibt Rekordzahlen
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA gibt am Donnerstagnachmittag nach
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Wie die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert hat

Top-Rankings

Q4 2025: Diese Änderungen nahm Carl Icahn an seinem Portfolio vor
So hat Carl Icahn im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Q4 2025: Auf diese Aktien setzte Bill Ackman
Im vierten Quartal 2025 hat der Star-Investor Bill Ackman einige Veränderungen in der Zusammense ...
Bildquelle: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for The New York Times
4. Quartal 2025: Diese Aktien hielt Zurich Insurance im Depot
So hat der Schweizer Versicherungskonzern im vierten Quartal investiert
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
21:10 GNW-News: Umfrage: Fast 90 % der Rechts- und IT-Experten sehen operative Lücken als größte Gefahr für die Rechtssicherheit - nicht die Regulierung
21:07 Devisen: Euro kaum bewegt
21:03 Selenskyj: Nächste Verhandlungsrunde in Abu Dhabi
21:00 Ja zu Luftsicherheitsabkommen mit Österreich
20:46 Iran: Weitere Gespräche mit den USA ab Montag
20:37 Russlands Regionen haben Haushaltsprobleme
20:27 ROUNDUP/Krieg oder Atomdeal? USA und Iran beenden Verhandlungsrunde
20:04 ROUNDUP: Hillary Clinton verteidigt sich im Kreuzverhör zu Epstein
20:00 Aktien New York: Dow stabil - Tech-Werte von Nvidia belastet
19:59 Atomgespräche zwischen USA und Iran beendet