Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’241 0.0%  SPI 18’185 0.0%  Dow 48’542 -0.4%  DAX 24’351 0.1%  Euro 0.9293 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’752 0.1%  Gold 4’330 -4.5%  Bitcoin 68’958 -0.5%  Dollar 0.7896 0.0%  Öl 61.8 1.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343
Top News
Darum bewegen sich Dollar, Euro und Franken nur gering
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Gold, Heizöl, Silber & Co. am Montagabend
Tesla-Aktie tiefer: Vorbereitung auf Betriebsratswahl 2026 - Gewerkschaft intensiviert Mitgliederwerbung in Grünheide
Suche...
eToro entdecken
29.12.2025 21:23:25

Treasuries Move To The Upside Ahead Of Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - After ending last Friday's trading roughly flat, treasuries moved to the upside during the first session of the week on Monday.

Bond prices advanced early in the session and remained in positive territory throughout the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, fell 2.0 basis points to 4.116 percent.

The strength among treasuries may have reflected lingering optimism about the outlook for interest rates ahead of the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting on Tuesday.

The minutes of the Fed's December meeting, when the central bank decided to lower interest rates by another quarter point, may provide further insight about officials' divergent views about the likelihood of further rates in the new year.

While the Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates at its next meeting in late January, rates are expected to be at least another quarter point lower by the end of 2026, according to CME Group's FedWatch Tool.

Meanwhile, traders largely shrugged off a from the National Association of Realtors showing pending home sales in the U.S. shot up by much more than expected in the month of November.

NAR said its pending home sales index spiked by 3.3 percent to 79.2 in November after surging by 2.4 percent to an upwardly revised 76.7 in October.

Economists had expected pending home sales to climb by 0.8 percent compared to the 1.9 percent jump originally reported for the previous month.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’799.83 19.05 SJVBHU
Short 14’060.67 13.79 SAPBKU
Short 14’613.37 8.77 SB5BKU
SMI-Kurs: 13’240.59 29.12.2025 17:30:02
Long 12’682.92 19.62 SJ9BYU
Long 12’406.14 13.94 SP2B8U
Long 11’864.90 8.92 SQBBAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Bitcoin im Visier: Ripple-Chef mit bullisher Krypto-Prognose für 2026
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
Rekord-Auftragsbuch bei Electro Optic Systems: EOS-Aktie im Fokus der Analysten
Kapitalmarkt 2026: PIMCO analysiert Chancen bei Anleihen, Aktien, Krypto und Gold
Analysten uneins über Tesla-Aktie: Rückblick auf die Magnificent 7 und Chancen 2026
Ruhiger Handel nach der Weihnachtspause: SMI und DAX schliessen wenig bewegt -- Wall Street im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:11 ROUNDUP: Putin wirft Kiew Angriff auf Residenz vor - Selenskyj: Lüge
20:57 Trump unterstützt bei Neuaufrüstung Angriffe auf Iran
20:46 Devisen: Euro gibt zum US-Dollar etwas nach
20:38 'Große Explosion': Trump bestätigt US-Angriff in Venezuela
20:35 ROUNDUP 2: Putin informiert Trump über Kiews Angriff - Selenskyj spricht von
20:26 Putin will Gebietshauptstadt Saporischschja einnehmen lassen
20:24 Herzog: Noch keine Entscheidung zu Begnadigung Netanjahus
19:49 Aktien New York: Technologie- und Edelmetall-Papiere rutschen ab
21:21 Nach Verhandlungen: Putin informiert Trump über angeblichen Angriff durch Kiew - Selenskyj dementiert
18:12 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Wenig Bewegung - Rüstungsaktien tiefer