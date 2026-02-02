Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’409 1.7%  SPI 18’484 1.5%  Dow 49’400 1.0%  DAX 24’798 1.1%  Euro 0.9194 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’008 1.0%  Gold 4’671 -4.0%  Bitcoin 61’177 2.8%  Dollar 0.7802 0.9%  Öl 66.3 -6.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Microsoft951692SAP345952Sika41879292
Top News
Kryptomarkt: Standard Chartered sieht Ethereum vor Bitcoin
Nach Warsh-Nominierung für Fed-Posten: Franken erholt sich leicht
Bank of America-Analyst: Diese Tech-Aktien werden die stärksten KI-Gewinner
Ausblick: Super Micro Computer gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt
So bewegen sich die Preise von Gold, Öl, Erdgas und Silber am Montagabend
Suche...
eToro entdecken
02.02.2026 21:16:45

Treasuries Move To The Downside Following Upbeat Manufacturing Data

(RTTNews) - After moving modestly higher early in the session, treasuries came under pressure over the course of the trading day on Monday.

Bond prices dropped firmly into negative territory in mid-morning trading and remained in the red for the rest of the day. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 3.4 basis points to 4.275 percent.

The weakness among treasuries came following the release of a report from the Institute for Supply Management showing manufacturing activity in the U.S. unexpectedly expanded for the first time in 12 months in January.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI jumped to 52.6 in January from 47.9 in December, with a reading above 50 indicating growth. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 48.5.

Signs of de-escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran also reduced treasuries' safe haven appeal amid reports Iran is prepared to negotiate with the U.S. over its nuclear program.

Treasuries saw continued weakness after President Donald Trump announced in a post on Truth Social that he has reached a trade deal with India.

Following a conversation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said the U.S. would reduced its reciprocal tariffs on India to 18 percent from 25 percent, while India purportedly agreed to reduce their tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the U.S. to zero.

Looking ahead, trading on Tuesday may be impacted by reaction to the Labor Department's report on job openings in the month of December.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

11:23 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schlagzeilen machen Kurse
10:39 Ölmarkt im Umbruch: Zwischen Überangebot, Energiewende und geopolitischem Risiko
09:21 Marktüberblick: Crash in den Edelmetallen
09:07 SMI mit freundlichem Wochenausklang
30.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 14.80% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alphabet, Amazon, Apple
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’938.92 19.39 SJLB4U
Short 14’215.55 13.74 B94SVU
Short 14’731.47 8.91 BWNSSU
SMI-Kurs: 13’409.11 02.02.2026 17:31:45
Long 12’840.50 19.39 SSQBNU
Long 12’569.88 13.81 S3HB2U
Long 12’022.95 8.82 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Dänemark bestellt Munition bei Rheinmetall - Aktie tiefer - so reagieren RENK, HENSOLDT, TKMS, OHB und CSG
SAP-Aktie zurück im Plus: Chefetage nutzt Cloud-Dämpfer zum Einstieg
Minen-Sektor im Fokus: Aktien von Barrick, Newmont & Co. nach Goldpreis-Rutsch unter Druck
UBS-Aktie höher: Weitere Entlassungswelle steht offenbar bevor
KW 5: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Nestlé-Aktie in Grün: Unternehmen weist Vorwürfe von Foodwatch zurück
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 5: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
US-Börsen höher -- SMI und DAX gehen deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen am Montag schliesslich tiefrot

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:06 US-Sondergesandter Witkoff am Dienstag in Israel
20:56 Devisen: Euro unter 1,18 US-Dollar - Abwärtstrend hält nach Industriedaten an
20:51 ROUNDUP: Frankreichs Etat beschlossen - Misstrauensvoten scheitern
20:40 Merz dringt auf EU-Kapitalmarkt
20:24 Aktien New York: Deutliche Gewinne nach mäßigem Start - Disney enttäuscht
20:14 Merz: Europa muss dringend eigenständiger werden
20:18 P7S1-Aktie tiefer: ProSiebenSat.1 mit noch weniger Jahresgewinn als befürchtet
20:11 Moskau wirft Berlin Rachegelüste vor
20:11 Merz rechnet mit schnellem Start für Mercosur-Freihandel
20:10 Frankreichs Etat beschlossen - Misstrauensvoten scheitern