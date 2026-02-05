Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’466 -0.3%  SPI 18’583 -0.2%  Dow 48’904 -1.2%  DAX 24’491 -0.5%  Euro 0.9164 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’926 -0.8%  Gold 4’817 -3.0%  Bitcoin 49’668 -12.7%  Dollar 0.7776 0.0%  Öl 67.6 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850NVIDIA994529Novartis1200526Microsoft951692Alphabet A29798540Swiss Re12688156SAP345952
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
So entwickeln sich Ölpreis, Goldpreis & Co. am Abend am Rohstoffmarkt
Allreal-Aktie: Immobilienunternehmen kauft Büroliegenschaft für 140 Millionen Franken in Genf
Enel-Aktie: Umsatz gestiegen und mehr verdient
Barrick Mining-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Umsatz und Gewinn klettern
Arm-Aktie höher: Umsatz steigt über Milliardenschwelle
Suche...
eToro entdecken
05.02.2026 21:23:30

Treasuries Move Sharply Higher Following Weaker Than Expected Jobs Data

(RTTNews) - After closing nearly unchanged for two consecutive sessions, treasuries moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices surged early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slumped 6.5 basis points to 4.210 percent.

The jump by treasuries came as weaker than expected jobs data led to renewed optimism the Federal Reserve will resume cutting interest rates in the coming months.

A report released by the Labor Department showed first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits rose by much more than expected in the week ended January 31st.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims climbed to 231,000, an increase of 22,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 209,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to inch up to 212,000.

With the bigger than expected increase, jobless claims reached their highest level since hitting 237,000 in the week ended December 6th.

The Labor Department also release a separate report showing job openings in the U.S. unexpectedly decreased to their lowest level in over five years in the month of December.

The report said job openings slumped to 6.542 million in December from a downwardly revised 6.928 million in November.

Economists had expected job openings to increase to 7.245 million from the 7.146 million originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected decrease, job openings tumbled to their lowest level since hitting 6.511 million in September 2020.

Treasuries may also have benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid continued weakness on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 has slumped to its lowest levels in well over a month.

The Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report was likely to be in the spotlight on Friday, but the release of the report has been postponed until next week due to the brief government shutdown that ended earlier this week.

Trading may subsequently be driven more by reaction to the University of Michigan's preliminary readings on consumer sentiment and inflation expectations in the month of February.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:46 Julius Bär: 19.60% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Mining Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Pan American Silver Corp
09:26 SMI setzt neue Bestmarke
09:23 SG-Marktüberblick: 05.02.2026
09:22 Rohstoffmärkte starten fulminant ins neue Jahr
08:49 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Italien – Die Welt blickt auf Mailand/Netflix – Showdown in Hollywood
03.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Logitech, Swiss Life, Swisscom
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie rot nach Pre-Close-Call - Finanzprofis alarmiert - auch Aktien von CSG, HENSOLDT, RENK & Co. verlieren
UBS-Aktie fällt dennoch: Milliardengewinn verzeichnet - Schätzungen deutlich übertroffen
Alphabet-Aktie sinkt: Google-Mutter mit mehr Umsatz und Gewinn - weitere KI-Investitionen geplant
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Kursrutsch im Kryptosektor: Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co. zwischen staatlichen Signalen und geldpolitischen Erwartungen
Deutsche Bank Aktie News: Deutsche Bank zeigt sich am Vormittag gestärkt
Infineon-Aktie gibt nach: Infineon erwartet auch 2027 starkes KI-Wachstum und investiert mehr
Aktien von ServiceNow, Oracle, Palantir & Co. sacken ab: Softwaretitel wegen KI-Sorgen unter Druck
Bayer-Aktie auf Wachstumskurs? Analysten heben den Daumen
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- EZB-Zinsentscheid im Fokus: SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:27 US-Minister über Irans Führung: Ratten verlassen das Schiff
21:24 Bitcoin fällt unter 64.000 US-Dollar - 'Toxische Mischung'
21:05 Trump will neuen Atomvertrag
20:57 Devisen: Eurokurs im US-Handel kaum bewegt
20:54 GNW-News: Black Castle Capital Partners erhält die Auszeichnung "Bestes Venture-Capital- und Private-Equity-Unternehmen des Jahres 2026"
20:47 Selenskyj erwartet nächste Gesprächsrunde in den USA
20:23 GNW-News: Accumulus Technologies erhält SOC 2 Typ 2-Zertifizierung, HITRUST i1-Zertifizierung und ISO 27001-Zertifizierung für die Accumulus-Plattform
20:16 ROUNDUP/Blitzeis am BER: Flughafen stellt den Betrieb ein
20:10 Aktien New York: Schwach - Alphabets Investitionspläne bereiten Sorgen
20:10 Danone-Aktie: In Deutschland wird noch mehr Babynahrung zurück gerufen