Treasuries Move Sharply Higher Amid Renewed Tariff Uncertainty
(RTTNews) - Treasuries showed a significant move to the upside during trading on Monday, more than offsetting the modest weakness seen during last Friday's session.
Bond prices advanced early in the session and climbed more firmly into positive territory as the day progressed. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, slumped 5.7 basis points to 4.029 percent.
Treasuries benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid renewed trade uncertainty following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to strike down most of President Donald Trump's global tariffs.
Trump announced in a post on Truth Social on Saturday that he would be raising worldwide tariffs to the "fully allowed" and "legally tested" 15 percent level from the 10 percent he announced shortly after the ruling.
"During the next short number of months, the Trump Administration will determine and issue the new and legally permissible Tariffs, which will continue our extraordinarily successful process of Making America Great Again - GREATER THAN EVER BEFORE!!!" Trump said.
While a fact sheet from the White House acknowledged the president is only allowed to impose the tariffs for a period of 150 days without congressional approval, Trump claimed in a subsequent post that he does not need to go back to Congress for approval.
Trump also said any Country that wants to "play games" will be met with a "much higher Tariff, and worse, than that which they just recently agreed to."
Meanwhile, the European Commission issued a statement requesting "full clarity" on the steps the U.S. intends to take following the Supreme Court decision.
The European Commission called the current situation "not conducive" to delivering "fair, balanced, and mutually beneficial" transatlantic trade and investment, as agreed to by both sides and spelled out in the EU-U.S. Joint Statement of August 2025.
"A deal is a deal," the European Commission said. "As the United States' largest trading partner, the EU expects the U.S. to honour its commitments set out in the Joint Statement - just as the EU stands by its commitments."
Gold & Silber: Ausblick 2026 mit Torsten Dennin
Gold & Silber im Crash – was steckt hinter dem Preisrücksetzer?
Nach starken Kursanstiegen bei Gold und Silber kam es Anfang 2026 zu historischen Rücksetzern . Doch was waren die Ursachen? Und wie geht es jetzt weiter mit den Edelmetallen und dem «digitalen Gold» Bitcoin?
Im Gespräch mit Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin, CIO von Asset Management Switzerland AG und Rohstoffexperte, analysieren wir:
Warum Silber innerhalb weniger Tage über 30 % verlor
Parallelen zum „Silver Thursday“ 1980
Welche Rolle die Fed und Zinserwartungen spielten
⚖️ Warum Silber stärker schwankt als Gold
Ob Gold wirklich ein „sicherer Hafen“ ist
Wie hoch die ideale Goldquote im Portfolio sein sollte
⛏️ Warum Gold- und Silberminen 2026 besonders spannend sein könnten
Warum 2026 ein Rohstoffjahr werden könnte (Öl, Kupfer, Agrarrohstoffe)
₿ Und was der Bitcoin-Rücksetzer mit Tech-Aktien gemeinsam hat
Spannend: Torsten Dennin hatte bereits im September eine Gold-Prognose von 4.200–4.400 USD und Silber bei 60–80 USD genannt – beide Ziele wurden erreicht bzw. übertroffen.
Ist der Rücksetzer nur eine gesunde Korrektur oder der Beginn einer grösseren Trendwende?
Jetzt reinschauen und die Einschätzung vom Experten erfahren!
