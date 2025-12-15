Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’037 1.2%  SPI 17’915 1.1%  Dow 48’417 -0.1%  DAX 24’230 0.2%  Euro 0.9359 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’753 0.6%  Gold 4’304 0.0%  Bitcoin 68’360 -2.7%  Dollar 0.7965 0.1%  Öl 60.4 -1.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Sika41879292
Top News
iRobot-Aktie 73 Prozent im Minus: Insolvenzantrag gestellt
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
Uranboom treibt Kirkstone Metals-Aktie in ungeahnte Höhen
Oracle-Aktie fällt dennoch weiter: OpenAI-Rechenzentren offenbar ohne Zeitverzug
Roche-Aktie: FDA lässt zwei Brustkrebs-Diagnosetests zu
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
15.12.2025 21:17:41

Treasuries Move Modestly Higher After Last Friday's Slump

(RTTNews) - Following the notable weakness seen in the previous session, treasuries moved back to the upside during trading on Monday.

Bond prices gave back ground after an early advance but still ended the day modestly higher. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.2 basis points to 4.182 percent.

The initial strength among treasuries partly reflected bargain hunting following last Friday's slump, which came as comments by Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee partly offset some of the recent optimism about the outlook for interest rates.

Explaining his decision to vote against cutting interest rates at last week's Fed meeting in a post on the Chicago Fed website, Goolsbee said he is uneasy about "too heavily front-loading rate cuts and just assuming that inflation will be transitory."

Buying interest waned shortly after the start of trading, however, as traders looked ahead to the release of some key U.S. economic data in the coming days.

The monthly jobs report for November along with a report on retail sales in October are due to be released on Tuesday, while a report on consumer price inflation in November is scheduled to be released on Thursday.

The data could impact the outlook for interest rates following the Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement last Wednesday.

While the Fed cut rates by another quarter point, as widely expected, officials' projections showed significant differences of opinion about further rate cuts.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Welche Unternehmen profitieren vom KI-Hype – auch abseits der bekannten Tech-Giganten wie Nvidia, Microsoft oder Alphabet?

Im heutigen Interview analysiert Tim Schaefer @TimSchaeferMedia die zweite Reihe der KI-Profiteure: Energieversorger, Rechenzentren, Kühlung, Infrastruktur & Software. Denn wo grosse Sprachmodelle und KI-Anwendungen betrieben werden, braucht es vor allem eins: Strom, Speicher und Struktur.

💡 Welche Unternehmen profitieren indirekt vom KI-Boom?
💡 Welche Branchen bieten stabile Dividenden bei solider Bewertung?

Eine spannende Analyse für alle, die KI-Investments breiter denken wollen.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:19 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Ein sportliches Programm
10:48 SMI scheitert erneut an 13.000-Punkte-Marke
09:29 Marktüberblick: adidas und Puma gesucht
12.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.60% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Redcare Pharmacy
11.12.25 KI-Hype – Wer profitiert? Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
11.12.25 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Aryzta AG
11.12.25 Wer bringt Europas Autoindustrie wieder ins Rollen?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’533.67 19.53 S2ZBWU
Short 13’818.80 13.71 STAB1U
Short 14’316.39 8.89 SNQBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’036.80 15.12.2025 17:30:42
Long 12’479.96 19.68 SATBDU
Long 12’203.49 13.86 SO2B2U
Long 11’690.18 8.98 BH8SXU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Aktien von Stadler Rail und Siemens uneins: SBB-Chef nimmt Stellung zur Vergabe des Milliardenauftrags
Kartellamt genehmigt Panzer-Projekt von Rheinmetall und KNDS - Aktie dennoch in Rot - auch HENSOLDT, RENK und TKMS deutlich tiefer
iRobot-Aktie 73 Prozent im Minus: Insolvenzantrag gestellt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Trump-Personalie sorgt für Bewegung: Krypto-Markt hofft auf neue Dynamik für Bitcoin
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
EMA gibt grünes Licht für höhere Wegovy-Dosis: Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Minus

Top-Rankings

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
22:07 Trump zu Ukraine-Krieg: Sind 'näher' an einer Lösung
21:15 ROUNDUP: Europäer für multinationale Truppe als Garantie für Ukraine
21:09 ROUNDUP/Kiew: Russisches U-Boot gesprengt - Moskau dementiert
20:43 Europäer wollen multinationale Truppe als Garantie für Kiew
20:41 Devisen: Euro gibt im US-Handel Tagesgewinne fast komplett ab
20:38 Trinidad und Tobago öffnet Flughäfen für US-Militärflugzeuge
20:33 ROUNDUP: Internet-Ausfall im Bundestag - Ursache offen
19:46 Aktien New York: Moderate Verluste - Umschichtungen im Gange
19:37 Bauernproteste in Frankreich nach Ausbruch von Rinderkrankheit
19:22 Merz fordert von Putin Waffenstillstand über Weihnachten