|
11.05.2026 21:26:04
Treasuries Move Back To The Downside As Oil Prices Surge
(RTTNews) - Extending the see-saw trend seen over the past few sessions, treasuries came under pressure during trading on Thursday following the advance seen last Friday.
Bond prices moved steadily lower throughout the day, closing firmly in negative territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, climbed 4.6 basis points to 4.410 percent.
The weakness among treasuries came amid a renewed surge by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures jumping by more than 2 percent.
Crude oil futures surged after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's response to a U.S. proposal to end the months-long war, calling it "totally unacceptable" in a post on Truth Social.
According to state media, Iran's counterproposal included demands for compensation over war damage and recognition of the Islamic Republic's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump told reporters today the U.S.-Iran ceasefire is on "life support" amid the ongoing dispute, describing the state of the truce "unbelievably weak."
Reports on consumer price and producer prices may attract attention in the coming days, as traders analyze the effect the recent spike in oil prices has had on inflation.
Treasuries saw further downside after the Treasury Department revealed this month's auction of $58 billion worth of three-year notes attracted below average demand.
The three-year note auction drew a high yield of 3.965 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.54, while ten previous three-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.64.
The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.
Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis
Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.Weiterlesen!
Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Abgesicherte Einkommens-Strategien - Dein Schutzschild im volatilen Markt 2026
Schluss mit Hoffen! Erfahre im Webinar, wie Einkommens-Strategien mit Optionen und technischer Analyse funktionieren, inkusive LIVE-Handel! So nutzt du statistische Erkenntnisse für solides Trading.Schnell noch Plätze sichern!
Finanzielle Bildung vorantreiben
Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI und DAX schliessen stabil -- US-Börsen beenden Handel knapp im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigten sich am Montag zurückhaltend. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich volatil. Die Börsen in Fernost bewegten sich zum Wochenauftakt mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.