|
15.06.2026 21:21:00
Treasuries Give Back Ground After Early Surge But Close Modestly Higher
(RTTNews) - After surging early in the session, treasuries gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Monday but managed to close modestly higher.
Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, dipped 1.8 basis points to 4.469 percent after hitting a low of 4.441 percent.
The early rally by treasuries came following news the U.S. and Iran have reached an agreement to end more than three months of war.
President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social that a deal with Iran is "now complete" and authorized the "toll free opening" of the Strait or Hormuz and the immediate removal of the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.
Trump later clarified that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen upon the signing of the deal of Friday for purposes of mine removal.
The agreement reportedly extends the U.S.-Iran ceasefire for 60 days, with the countries set to use that window to negotiate over Iran's nuclear enrichment and the disposal of its highly enriched uranium.
U.S. crude oil futures have plunged by more than 4 percent in reaction to the news, easing concerns about the outlook for inflation.
"Prior to the deal, investors had become increasingly concerned that higher energy costs would feed into broader inflation pressures and potentially force policymakers into additional tightening," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.
"The sharp decline in oil prices does not eliminate inflation risks altogether, but it does reduce some of the urgency surrounding them," she added. "That is particularly relevant this week as the Federal Reserve meets for the first time under new Chair Kevin Warsh."
In U.S. economic news, a report released by the Federal Reserve showed a modest increase in industrial production in the U.S. in the month of May.
The Fed said industrial production crept up by 0.1 percent in May after climbing by an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in April.
Economists had expected industrial production to rise by 0.2 percent compared to the 0.7 percent increase originally reported for the previous month.
Trading Signals: Givaudan: Eine frische Duftnote
Gleich zwei namhafte Researchhäuser haben die Givaudan-Aktie hochgestuft. Jetzt macht sich der Aromen- und Riechstoffespezialist daran, einem zähen Abwärtstrend zu entkommen.Weiterlesen!
SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEinigung im Iran-Krieg: SMI beendet Handel stabil -- DAX letztlich deutlich fester -- Wall Street höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zum Wochenstart moderat im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich derweil sehr freundlich. An der Wall Street geht es aufwärts. Die asiatischen Börsen legten zum Wochenstart zu.