SMI 13'029 -0.2%  SPI 17'893 -0.2%  Dow 47'932 -0.4%  DAX 23'961 -0.5%  Euro 0.9341 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'682 -0.6%  Gold 4'341 0.9%  Bitcoin 68'547 -1.9%  Dollar 0.7954 0.0%  Öl 60.1 2.1% 
Ausblick: FedEx stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Rheinmetall bereitet Verkauf der Autozuliefer-Sparte vor - Aktie zieht an
Rohstoff-ETFs: Ihr Schlüssel zum Investment in Goldpreis & Ölpreis
Aktueller Marktbericht zum Goldpreis, Ölpreis, Silberpreis und Erdgaspreis
Börsendebüt mit Wucht: Medline-Aktie setzt Masssstäbe an der NASDAQ
17.12.2025 21:25:21

Treasuries Finish Choppy Trading Day Roughly Flat

(RTTNews) - Following the upward move seen over the two previous sessions, treasuries showed a lack of direction over the course of the trading day on Wednesday.

Bond prices spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 4.151 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the release of the Labor Department's report on consumer price inflation on Thursday.

The report on consumer price inflation in the month of November could impact the outlook for interest rates.

Economists currently expect consumer prices to rise by 0.3 percent in November, while the annual rate of growth is expected to tick up to 3.1 percent.

Bond traders also continued to digest yesterday's closely watched monthly employment report. While report showed stronger than expected job growth in November, the increase followed a notable loss of jobs in October.

The report said non-farm payroll employment climbed by 64,000 jobs in November after tumbling by 105,000 jobs in October. Economists had expected employment to rise by 50,000 jobs.

The Labor Department also said the unemployment rate rose to 4.6 percent in November, reaching its highest level since hitting 4.7 percent in September 2021.

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im heutigen BX Morningcall spricht David Kunz gemeinsam mit François Bloch mit Gast Marco Parroni (heute Uniq Prime, ehemals Julius Bär) über Markenführung im Private Banking: Warum „Luxus“-Denken oft in die falsche Richtung führt, wie Sponsoring und Partnerships (u.a. rund um Formel E) als echter Wertetransfer funktionieren – und weshalb ein Ökosystem-Ansatz häufig mehr bringt als klassische KPI-Logik.

Themen im Gespräch:

💡Private Banking vs. Luxusmarke: wo der Vergleich hinkt
💡Sponsoring als Strategie: Sichtbarkeit, Glaubwürdigkeit, interne Akzeptanz
💡Wie man Brand-Impact realistisch misst
💡Vertrauen als Kernwert – und was KI daran (nicht) ersetzt
💡Was Marco Parroni heute mit Uniq Prime aufbaut

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

10:07 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall-Aktie unter Druck
10:00 Ferrari versus Privatbank: Luxus ist nicht Vertrauen – Marco Parroni zu Gast im BX Morningcall
09:00 Rekordhoch zum Greifen nah
08:40 Silberpreis erreicht Rekordhöhen
07:01 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips drehen nach unten
16.12.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf thyssenkrupp AG
16.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Geberit, Holcim, SGS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’551.01 19.93 SPZB3U
Short 13’835.70 13.89 UJ3S8U
Short 14’369.98 8.82 S8IBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’028.62 17.12.2025 17:30:51
Long 12’482.36 19.49 SXTBSU
Long 12’205.83 13.74 SEUBOU
Long 11’692.42 8.94 BAES3U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
Kurssprung um 700-Prozent: NVIDIA-Konkurrent MetaX sprengt alle IPO-Erwartungen
DroneShield-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab: Grossauftrag nur kurzfristiger Impuls?
Milliardenverluste für Shortseller: Turbulentes Jahr 2025 für die Tesla-Aktie
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Was die SchedMD-Übernahme für Anleger bedeutet
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
NVIDIA-Aktie treibt den Tech-Hype: Mega-Rally auch 2026 - oder droht der grosse KI-Crash?
MindMaze-Aktie bricht ein: Relief Therapeutics und NeuroX fusionieren
Barry Callebaut-Aktie beflügelt von Gerüchten über Kakao-Abspaltung
Untergrund statt Ausstieg: China mischt wieder im Bitcoin-Mining mit

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
