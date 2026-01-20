Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
ARK übertrifft 2025 den Markt: Diese Top-Aktien setzt Cathie Wood für 2026 in den Fokus
Apple-Aktie unter Druck: Lohnt sich ein Einstieg vor den Quartalszahlen?
Zwischen Druck und Potenzial: Was die Amazon-Aktie aktuell bewegt
Grönland-Streit im Fokus: Darum legt der Franken zu Dollar und Euro zu
Coinbase analysiert 2026: Drei Entwicklungen mit Signalwirkung für den Krypto-Markt
20.01.2026 21:16:14

Treasuries Extend Slump Amid Dispute Over Greenland

(RTTNews) - Treasuries moved sharply lower during trading on Tuesday, extending the steep drop seen during last Friday's session.

Bond prices tumbled early in the session and remained firmly negative throughout the day. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, jumped 6.4 basis points to 4.295 percent.

The ten-year yield added to the 7.1 basis point surge seen in the previous session, reaching its highest closing level in five months.

The continued slump by treasuries came amid renewed concerns about a trade war between the U.S. and Europe over President Donald Trump's efforts to take control of Greenland.

Trump has threatened to impose new tariffs on several European nations if they oppose his attempt to purchase the Danish territory, which he claims is imperative for national security.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump announced plans to impose a 10 percent tariff on imports from Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the U.K., the Netherlands and Finland beginning February 1st.

Trump said the tariffs would be increased to 25 percent beginning June 1st and would remain in place until a deal is reached for the U.S. to purchase Greenland.

While treasuries often benefit from their appeal as a safe haven, the uproar over Greenland has led to worries about foreign governments and investors' appetite for U.S. assets.

Amid the rising tensions between the U.S. and Denmark, a report from CNBC said Danish pension operator AkademikerPension is exiting U.S. treasuries because of finance concerns.

"It is not directly related to the ongoing rift between the [U.S.] and Europe, but of course that didn't make it more difficult to take the decision," Anders Schelde, AkademikerPension's investing chief, said in a statement to CNBC.

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’685.02 19.82 UFLBSU
Short 13’988.18 13.62 BI7SCU
Short 14’496.89 8.91 S8MBFU
SMI-Kurs: 13’169.96 20.01.2026 17:31:15
Long 12’612.12 19.97 SO0BYU
Long 12’305.36 13.69 S6EBMU
Long 11’769.92 8.85 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

