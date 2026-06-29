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29.06.2026 21:21:57

Treasuries Close Roughly Flat Following Choppy Trading Day

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, treasuries showed a lack of direction throughout the trading day on Monday.

Bond prices spent the day lingering near the unchanged line before closing roughly flat. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, crept up by less than a basis point to 4.374 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as traders kept an eye on developments in the Middle East, with the U.S. and Iran reportedly agreeing to once again pause hostilities following an exchange of strikes over the weekend.

President Donald Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social this morning that Iran has requested a meeting, with the talks set to take place in Doha, Qatar.

A lack of major U.S. economic data may also have kept some traders on the sidelines ahead of the release of some closely watched reports later in the week.

The Labor Department's monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight, although reports on manufacturing activity and job openings may also attract attention.

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Short 15’095.87 13.63 SJXBXU
Short 15’653.37 8.86 S84B7U
SMI-Kurs: 14’223.90 29.06.2026 17:31:25
Long 13’606.22 19.41 SMB1YU
Long 13’297.72 13.69 SJBMDU
Long 12’740.55 8.91 BSUI2U
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