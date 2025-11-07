Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'298 0.0%  SPI 16'975 -0.1%  Dow 46'913 0.0%  DAX 23'570 -0.7%  Euro 0.9311 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'567 -0.8%  Gold 4'000 0.6%  Bitcoin 83'015 1.6%  Dollar 0.8050 -0.2%  Öl 63.6 0.1% 
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Tesla-Aktie fällt: Musk erhält Chance auf Billionen-Aktienpaket
KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Plug Power-Aktie fester: Fokus auf Grossprojekte vor entscheidendem Quartalsbericht
Opendoor Technologies-Aktie verliert nach drastischem Umsatzeinbruch
07.11.2025 21:24:45

Treasuries Close Roughly Flat After Early Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - Treasuries extended yesterday's rally in early trading on Friday but gave back ground over the course of the session.

Bond prices pulled back well off their early highs, ending the day roughly flat. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, closed unchanged at 4.093 percent after hitting a low of 4.066 percent.

Treasuries initially benefitted from their appeal as a safe haven amid continued weakness on Wall Street, where stocks extended yesterday's slump amid concerns about valuations.

The early strength among treasuries also came after the University of Michigan released a report showing consumer sentiment in the U.S. has deteriorated by much more than anticipated in the month of November.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index slid to 50.3 in November after falling to 53.6 in October. Economists had expected the index to edge down to 53.2.

With the much bigger than expected decrease, the consumer sentiment index dropped to its lowest level since hitting a record low of 50.0 in June 2022.

Buying interest waned over the course of the session, however, with a recovery attempt on Wall Street leading some traders to pull their money back out of bonds.

The major U.S. stocks indexes climbed well off their worst levels in afternoon trading, possibly reflecting optimism about an end to the prolonged government shutdown following an offer from top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer.

Schumer offered to provide Democratic support for passage of a short-term funding bill to reopen the government in exchange for Republican support for a one-year extension of enhanced Obamacare tax credits.

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – mit Tim Schäfer

Ist der Hype um Abnehmspritzen wie bei Novo Nordisk und Eli Lilly vorbei – oder stehen wir erst am Anfang einer langfristigen Revolution im Gesundheitswesen? 💉📉

Im heutigen Gespräch mit Tim Schäfer @TimSchaeferMedia sprechen wir über die spannendsten Pharmawerte 2025. Neben den Abnehmspritzen blicken wir auch auf klassische Pharma-Giganten wie Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca und GSK. Tim analysiert Übertreibungen, Rücksetzer und langfristige Chancen für Buy-and-Hold-Strategien – mit Fokus auf Dividende, KGV und Krisenresistenz.

💬 Was ist vom Abnehmtrend langfristig zu halten?
💬 Welche Pharma-Aktien sind aktuell unterbewertet?
💬 Was spricht für konservative Dividendenwerte im Gesundheitssektor?

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

16:20 Logo WHS Handelsstrategien die wirklich funktionieren - Livestream von der World of Trading in Frankfurt heute um 17:00 Uhr
09:16 Lage bleibt fragil
08:59 Marktüberblick: Berichtssaison macht Kurse
07:47 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Konsolidierung hält an
06.11.25 Julius Bär: 21.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp
06.11.25 Abnehmspritzen – Ist der Hype vorbei? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
06.11.25 Japans Aktienmarkt in neuem Glanz
04.11.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Richemont, Geberit
Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’777.17 19.37 BWDSCU
Short 13’049.67 13.82 B7ZS2U
Short 13’525.87 8.98 B9GSAU
SMI-Kurs: 12’298.35 07.11.2025 17:31:28
Long 11’775.03 20.00 SIXBJU
Long 11’517.06 13.90 BBWS3U
Long 10’994.16 8.88 S2EBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rüstungsaktien uneins: HENSOLDT erzielt nur etwas bessere Rendite - Rheinmetall baut Weltraumsateliten
KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Marvell-Aktie auf dem Radar: SoftBank plant grössten Deal der Halbleiterbranche
Stahlgipfel in Berlin - so reagieren die Aktien von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter
R&S-Aktie rutscht ab: Wachstumsambitionen wegen fehlender Installationskapazitäten reduziert
DHL-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Operativen Gewinn entgegen der Erwartungen gesteigert
DroneShield-Aktie weiter im Abwärtstrend: Monatsverlust wird noch grösser
DroneShield-Aktie weit im Minus: Belastungsfaktoren bleiben trotz "Meilenstein auf Wachstumspfad"
Zurich-Aktie fällt aber: Starke Entwicklung in der Schaden- und Lebensversicherung

KW 45: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
DAX Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 45/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.: Gewinner und Verlierer - Die Top Flop Kryptowährungen in KW 45/25
Welche Kryptowährung macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:32 ROUNDUP: Trump prüft Ausnahmeregelung für Ungarn bei Russland-Öl
21:23 Trump verteidigt seine Wirtschaftsbilanz im Inland
21:14 Devisen: Euro gibt etwas nach
21:08 Mehr Tempo bei Verkehrsprojekten: Ministerium legt Reformpläne vor
21:05 Hamas übergibt weitere Leiche im Gazastreifen
21:00 Trump: Budapest weiterhin möglicher Ort für eventuelles Treffen mit Putin
20:38 Trump prüft Ausnahmeregelung für Ungarn bei Russland-Öl
20:13 ROUNDUP: Merz sieht Bewegung im Streit um Chiplieferanten Nexperia
20:07 WDH/AKTIE IM FOKUS: Delivery Hero rutschen auf tiefsten Stand seit Sommer 2024
19:54 Aktien New York: Weitere Gewinnmitnahmen - Angst vor KI-Blase