Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’267 0.2%  SPI 18’219 0.2%  Dow 48’367 -0.2%  DAX 24’490 0.6%  Euro 0.9306 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’796 0.8%  Gold 4’347 0.4%  Bitcoin 69’597 1.2%  Dollar 0.7921 0.4%  Öl 61.9 0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Sika41879292Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Zurich Insurance1107539Alphabet A29798540
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Plus: Intel-Investment im Milliardenwert nun abgeschlossen
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
Darum zeigt sich der Dollar zum Franken und Euro etwas höher
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Herta-Anteile vollständig an Casa Tarradellas verkauft
2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
30.12.2025 21:22:06

Treasuries Close Modestly Lower Following Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - Treasuries saw modest weakness during trading on Tuesday, giving back ground following the upward move seen in the previous session.

After recovering from an early pullback, bond prices moved back to the downside going into the close. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose 1.4 basis points to 4.130 percent.

The lower close by treasuries came after the minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting reiterated officials' mixed views about the outlook for rates.

The minutes revealed participants expressed a "range of views" about the restrictiveness of the Fed's current monetary policy stance.

Most participants judged that further rate cuts would likely be appropriate if inflation declined over time as expected, the Fed said.

However, the Fed noted some participants felt it would likely be appropriate to keep rates unchanged for "some time" following the quarter point rate cut at the December 9-10 meeting.

A few participants observed that leaving rates unchanged would allow policymakers to assess the lagged effects of recent rate cuts while also giving policymakers time to acquire more confidence about inflation returning to 2 percent, the Fed said.

Following the December meeting, the Fed announced its widely expected decision to cut interest rates by another quarter point, matching the rate cuts seen in September and October.

The Fed said it decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to 3.50 to 3.75 percent.

While a majority of Fed officials voted to cut rates by another quarter point, three cast dissenting votes for the first time since 2019.

Fed Governor Stephen Miran preferred lowering rates by 50 basis points, while Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee and Kansas City Fed President Jeffrey Schmid preferred to leave rates unchanged.

The minutes revealed that a few of the officials who supported cutting rates indicated that the decision was "finely balanced" or that they could have supported keeping the target range unchanged.

A report on weekly jobless claims may attract some attention on Wednesday, although trading activity is likely to remain subdued ahead of the New Year's Day holiday on Thursday.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’798.48 19.33 SJVBHU
Short 14’080.49 13.65 BFES1U
Short 14’611.93 8.80 SNABAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’267.48 30.12.2025 17:31:26
Long 12’684.14 19.05 SJ9BYU
Long 12’407.33 13.65 SO3BSU
Long 11’896.56 8.98 S9HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr
Treffen von Trump und Selenskyj: Aktien von Rheinmetall, HENSOLDT, RENK & TKMS in Rot
Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: SMI und DAX beenden letzten Börsentag 2025 höher -- Wall Street schliesst stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Deutsche Bank-Aktie dennoch fester: Erneute Störung des Onlinebankings
Meta-Aktie fester: Milliarden-Zukauf von Manus - KI-Sprung voraus?
Realty Income-Aktie zeigt wenig Bewegung trotz Investition und Dividendenschritt
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
Krypto-Ausblick trüb: Warum Standard Chartered das Bitcoin-Ziel halbiert hat
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Montagnachmittag tiefer
Neuer Millionenauftrag für DroneShield: Aktie dennoch leichter

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:45 Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie zieht an: Buffett übergibt operatives Geschäft bei an Greg Abel
20:48 Devisen: Eurokurs gibt zum US-Dollar nach
20:28 Großer Stromausfall im Gebiet Moskau nach Drohnenangriff
19:48 Aktien New York: Richtungslos am vorletzten Handelstag des Jahres
18:14 ROUNDUP 4/Chaos vor Silvester: Zugverkehr durch Eurotunnel gestört
18:03 ROUNDUP/Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - EuroStoxx knapp unter Rekordhoch
18:03 Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX krönt starkes Jahr mit Rekordhoch
17:59 Aktien Europa Schluss: Gewinne - EuroStoxx knapp unter Rekordhoch
17:52 Was Menschen mit ungeliebten Weihnachtsgeschenken machen
17:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan belässt Henkel auf 'Underweight'