SMI 11’990 0.6%  SPI 15’409 0.4%  Dow 34’870 1.3%  DAX 15’688 1.7%  Euro 1.0868 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’068 1.9%  Gold 1’809 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’958 3.0%  Dollar 0.9142 -0.1%  Öl 75.5 1.6% 
10.07.2021 15:00:00

Treasure Island Finds Gold with NextGen High Speed Internet: Kwikbit

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Like so many of us, Gianna Arellano spent the last year working from home while her child studied remotely, none of which was made easier by the increased demand on her already weak and over-priced internet service. As manager of the Treasure Island Mobile Home and RV Park, Gianna was facing significant demand for high quality internet service from her existing residents as well as prospective new tenants.

In walked Kwikbit, a U.S. based innovator set on easy-to-install fast, reliable internet service--the key to bridging the digital divide. Within weeks of approval and with no cost or disruption to Treasure Island, Kwikbit had deployed a multi-gigabit network and began to distribute dedicated Broadband to Treasure Island residents.

Treasure Island is a microcosm of a massive issue facing the United States, where underserved populations are further disadvantaged due to second rate, over-priced internet connectivity. This can only be solved with a cost effective, scalable and non-disruptive last mile solution-- Kwikbit is that.

On July 10th and 11th, Treasure Island and Kwikbit are kicking off this breakthrough technology, opening service sign-up to all residents while showcasing its features on-site. Kwikbit staff will be on hand to demo, answer technical questions, sign on customers, and even install Treasure Island's residents on the spot (under an hour).

What: Evolutionary Launch of Kwikbit internet service at Treasure Island Home & RV Park – Bridging the Digital Divide
Who:

  • Joe Costello, Kwikbit CEO
  • Gianna Arellano, Treasure Island Property Manager
  • Treasure Island Residents

When: July 10th & 11th 11am - 4pm

Visuals: 

  • Open House Event at Treasure Island: new, current, and perspective residents touring the park as well as demos of Kwikbit installation
  • Mobile homes & RVs at Treasure Island
  • Kwikbit product
  • Live Demo of Kwikbit's wireless Broadband connection

Where: 1700 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treasure-island-finds-gold-with-nextgen-high-speed-internet-kwikbit-301329013.html

SOURCE Kwikbit

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Pilze – eine Lebensform, die zu einen der ersten Organismen auf der Welt zählt– wie Pilze die beiden Gründerinnen Tonia Zimmermann und Luba Schönig von UMushroom inspiriert haben, eine neue Informationsplattform zu gründen, erklärt Tonia Zimmermann. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, berichtet sie was genau hinter UMushroom steht. Ob die Plattform Anlageberater bald überflüssig macht und was genau die Nutzer zu erwarten haben, aber auch welche Möglichkeiten die Nutzer selbst haben erzählt Tonia Zimmermann.

Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

09.07.21 Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
09.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Lonza, Moderna, Pfizer
09.07.21 Marktüberblick: Banken unter Druck
09.07.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Abwärtstrend nimmt an Fahrt auf / EUR/USD – 10er-EMA weiter im Fokus
08.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Schweiter Technologies AG, Rieter Holding AG, Bobst Group SA, Geberit AG
08.07.21 Tonia Zimmermann: UMushroom – ist ein Anlageberater bald überflüssig? | BX Swiss TV
07.07.21 SMI erneut unverändert
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Kein rentables Autogeschäft: Experte nennt Argumente für eine Tesla-Übernahme
Zurich-Aktie schliesst im Zuge von Dividendenfantasien deutlich fester
Kritik an Swisscom nach erneutem Ausfall der Notfallnummern
SMI und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen im grünen Bereich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst im Plus: Stadler könnte in Österreich Milliardenauftrag erhalten
BioNTech-Aktie kräftig im Plus: Auffrischungs-Impfung mit BioNTech/Pfizer-Vakzin wahrscheinlich erforderlich
Nach bisheriger Ölpreisrally: Wie sich die Ölpreise 2021 weiter entwickeln könnten
IVF HARTMANN erleidet im ersten Halbjahr Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang - Aktie schlussendlich fester
VW-Aktie springt an: Volkswagen punktet mit hohem Gewinn im ersten Halbjahr
Implenia-Joint Venture gewinnt Auftrag für Tunnel in Frankreich - Implenia-Aktie schliesst in Grün

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit