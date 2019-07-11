Treasure Hill's Newest Community in Richmond Hill Ontario, Canyon Hill, Sold Out of Over 125 Townhomes in Less than Three Weeks

Canyon Hill is the second Treasure Hill community in the GTA to sell out in the past four months

TORONTO, July 11, 2019 /CNW/ -The award-winning luxury home builder, Treasure Hill, announced today that its highly anticipated Canyon Hill development in Richmond Hill sold over 125 units in less than three weeks. Treasure Hill's innovation-driven approach to community development continues to resonate with home buyers. The success of Canyon Hill follows in line with the rest of Treasure Hill's recent openings in 2019.

In February, the launch of Adena Views in Aurora sold over 100 homes in just a few weeks, in this community backing onto the Magna Golf Club. Another February release at Orchard West in Bowmanville sold out in 2 weekends, prompting the release of the next phase - Orchard East. Earlier in May, Treasure Hill opened The Oakes in North Oakville and is currently over 80% sold.

Latest reports from Altus Group, Better Dwelling, for New Home Sales for the first half of 2019 indicate that in Durham Region, 1 in 3 new homes sold was a Treasure Hill home and in York Region, 1 in 4 new homes sold was a Treasure Hill home.

"The evolving needs of home owners are driving a push for innovation," said Nicholas Fidei, Founder and President of Treasure Hill. "Buyers are responding to the tremendous value in a home designed with cutting-edge solutions, luxurious finishing details, and thoughtful locations that are unique and desirable."

About Treasure Hill

Treasure Hill is one of Toronto's premier builders of luxury homes and one of the largest private homebuilders in the Greater Toronto Area.

A residential development company that stands behind its philosophy of quality, craftsmanship, and dedication to perfection, Treasure Hill takes its responsibilities as a community-builder seriously. Known for superior craftsmanship and attention to detail, Treasure Hill has established an exceptional reputation for building elegant and functional homes for the modern family. Treasure Hill's multiple Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) Awards are a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to excellence in design, quality, and community. This is also reflected in its reputation with the Tarion Warranty Corporation.

Treasure Hill will soon debut its newest community, Avant Urban Towns, in the town of Bolton (Caledon) which will highlight a similar modern exterior design to Canyon Hill. In addition, The Arthur will be launching this fall in the historic community of Maple in the City of Vaughan.

To learn about upcoming Treasure Hill developments, visit www.treasurehill.com.

About Canyon Hill

Canyon Hill is located at Yonge Street and Canyon Hill Avenue, surrounded by the town's greatest amenities. Richmond Hill is known for its quality education, and purchasers at Canyon Hill will be just minutes from many prestigious schools. The community is also situated near shopping centres, restaurants, cinemas, YRT transit, and more.

The townhomes at Canyon Hill will feature an urban look – the design style that Treasure Hill has made popular with buyers after multiple successful communities across the GTA. Each home at Canyon Hill is also a GENIUS home. The GENIUS package includes décor finishes that would normally be considered upgrades, such as Caesarstone countertops in kitchens and bathrooms. The package also includes built-in connectivity features such as Rogers Wall-to-Wall WiFi, as well as energy efficient add-ons including the Nest Learning Thermostat.

SOURCE Treasure Hill Homes