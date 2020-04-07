TRC Healthcare Acquires CriticalPoint And Kastango Consulting Group, Enhances Sterile Compounding Training And Consulting Offerings

DENVER, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC® Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center or TRC®), a leading provider of medication advisory and learning solutions and the author of Pharmacist's Letter, announced today that it has acquired CriticalPoint, LLC a premier provider of training programs and educational offerings focused on sterile and non-sterile compounding. With the acquisition, TRC also assumes ownership of the Kastango Consulting Group — formerly known as Clinical IQ, LLC — the gold standard provider of customized consulting and educational strategies for the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industry.

"TRC and CriticalPoint's shared commitment to quality, medication safety, and supporting delivery of a higher level of patient care makes this combination a natural fit," said Wes Crews, Chief Executive Officer of TRC. "The acquisition adds CriticalPoint's eLearning, live training, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and Peer Networks to TRC's digital medication learning portfolio. It also brings into the fold Kastango Consulting Group's customized services that address USP <795>, <797>, <800>, and <825>, as well as programs focused on regulatory and environmental monitoring/remediation support."

"Our joint clients will benefit from our ability to deliver engaging live and web-based training that effectively connects theory with practical application and results in measurable organizational performance improvement," added Peter Cantor, Managing Partner of CriticalPoint.

Eric Kastango, Managing Partner of Kastango Consulting Group added, "As a pharmacist who has used Pharmacist's Letter for years, I am thrilled that my company is now part of the TRC family, and am excited to infuse our ability to deliver best-in-class consulting services with TRC's reputable clinical resources."

With the acquisition TRC Healthcare now has more than 500,000 end-users, approximately 350 retail pharmacy clients representing nearly 50,000 locations, and over 800 health-system clients representing nearly 1,500 hospitals.

About TRC Healthcare (Therapeutic Research Center)

TRC is the leading provider of digital medication learning that updates, informs, and educates healthcare providers across the continuum of care. In addition to its highly regarded Pharmacist's Letter , Prescriber's Letter , Pharmacy Technician's Letter , and Natural Medicines online resources, TRC provides additional online solutions for hospital and community clinicians that expand on its trusted recommendations, such as drug comparison charts, patient education handouts, FAQs, and tutorials in its web-based products. In addition, TRC provides online continuing education programs for medication learning, competency, and compliance programs, and keeps clinicians and administrators informed via its continuing education (CE) dashboard and CE Organizer. TRC provides the largest catalog of education and advisory services in the industry for pharmacy, delivering nearly 500 course options to help technicians and clinicians. TRC leads the way in the training of new pharmacy technicians with Pharmacy Technicians University (PTU) , the first online accredited, interactive training program of its kind. Nearly 500,000 healthcare professionals rely on TRC's advisory and education service to access concise, unbiased, timely information to improve medication use, prevent medication errors, and improve overall patient care, quality and outcomes.

About CriticalPoint

CriticalPoint strives to increase patient safety through a variety of educational offerings that focus on USP compounding chapters and best practices. Partnering with subject matter experts, they provide the most current and engaging training on industry standards resulting in improved competency and patient safety. Their offerings include eLearning, live training, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and online gap analysis tools.

About Clinical IQ

Clinical IQ is changing the practice of sterile compounding in the United States by providing customized consulting and educational strategies for the pharmaceutical, medical device and healthcare industry.

