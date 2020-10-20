SMI 10’146 -0.4%  SPI 12’679 -0.2%  Dow 28’549 1.3%  DAX 12’737 -0.9%  Euro 1.0733 0.2%  EStoxx50 3’228 -0.5%  Gold 1’912 0.4%  Dollar 0.9066 -0.4%  Öl 42.8 0.8% 

Trawick International Ranked Top Travel Insurance Provider for September by Squaremouth

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International, an industry-leading travel insurance company focused on providing the best possible travel coverage for travelers, is pleased to announce that it has been ranked the #1 top-selling travel insurance provider for September by Squaremouth, a nationally recognized travel insurance comparison site.

"We are honored and proud of this significant achievement, said Daryl Trawick, President, Trawick International.  "Our team is focused on providing the best travel insurance coverage in the industry and providing superior customer service.  This achievement validates all of the hard work put forth by the entire Trawick International team."

This accolade marks the first time that Trawick International was ranked as the #1 insurance provider in Squaremouth's monthly rankings. Trawick International's top-selling insurance policy was Safe Travels Voyager.  This policy provides trip cancellation insurance up to $100,000 and includes a $250,000 per person limit for primary medical coverage, including coverage for pre-existing medical conditions. In addition, COVID-19 is covered and will be treated the same as any other sickness under this policy.

"Travelers' needs are evolving, following the COVID-19 pandemic," said Jessica Burns, Chief Executive Officer, Squaremouth. "Trawick International's policies include coverage that has become top of mind for travelers."

Trawick International offers a variety of international and domestic travel insurance plans and continues to research ground-breaking products and ideas for travelers everywhere.  Trawick International strives to provide plans that not only meet travelers' needs but exceed their expectations.  Trawick International insurance plans do not exclude for losses due to epidemics or pandemics, including COVID-19.  If a traveler, traveling companion or non-traveling family member becomes ill, our plans will reimburse customers for their non-refundable trip costs.  

About Trawick International:

Trawick International has been a leading provider of travel insurance and other assistance services for more than 20 years. The Company offers a full suite of innovative travel insurance, travel medical insurance, student insurance and emergency assistance services. Our success has been built on a foundation of trust that clients have placed in our ability to help them in the most challenging circumstances.  For more information, visit: www.trawickinternational.com.

About Squaremouth:

Squaremouth compares travel insurance policies from every major travel insurance provider in the United States. Using Squaremouth's comparison engine and third-party customer reviews, travelers can research and compare travel insurance policies side-by-side. More information can be found at www.squaremouth.com.

Media Contact:

John DeLibero
Director of Corporate Communications
+1-646-522-1465
John.delibero@trawickinternational.com
www.facebook.com/trawickinternational

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trawick-international-ranked-top-travel-insurance-provider-for-september-by-squaremouth-301156107.html

SOURCE Trawick International

