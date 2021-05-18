SMI 11’142 0.1%  SPI 14’339 0.3%  Dow 34’268 -0.2%  DAX 15’387 -0.1%  Euro 1.0965 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4’005 0.0%  Gold 1’869 0.2%  Bitcoin 39’097 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8972 -0.6%  Öl 68.6 -1.5% 

18.05.2021 19:49:00

TRAVOIS WEEKENDER

HENDERSON, Nev., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAVOIS is quickly becoming thé camper of choice when visiting the selected Mercedes-Benz Stores.

WEEKENDER EXTERIOR POP TOP AND HIGH ROOF

In particular the Weekender has been a great success thanks to its industry leading versatility and safety standards.

TRAVOIS benefits from having developed and tested its own seat and insulated floor system, allowing for maximum versatility while ensuring both the safety of all passengers.  All seats and floors are tested to North American Standards.

The Weekender has proven to be popular on all Sprinter models ranging from RWD to 4x4.  Most recently,  there has been an increased demand for Mercedes' new GAS engine on the Sprinter platform.

The Weekender is essentially THREE Vehicles in ONE:  The Weekender offers both comfortable seating and sleeping for 4 passengers.

  • As your daily driver, the combination of the TRAVOIS Weekender and the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform allows for an exceptional driving experience.
  • As your cargo hauler, simply remove the seatbed and your Sprinter offers an abundance of cargo space. The TRAVOIS Weekender platform ensures that you can use your van TRAVOIS Weekender for hauling purposes.
  • As your ideal Campervan for those ultimate weekend adventures. When the work week is over, and it's time to hit the road, simply add the seatbed to your TRAVOIS Weekender and get ready to make long lasting memories. Adventure is calling!

    • Want to add a little more to your campervan?  The TRAVOIS Weekender is a modular design so it makes an ideal base for those who want to personalize their campervan.

    As the CEO Robin Verachtert explains: "We have seen a large demand for a well built, versatile camper product.  We have taken a new approach towards the marketing and sales of TRAVOIS vans.  TRAVOIS vans are sold directly through Mercedes Benz dealers and buyers have commented that they prefer purchasing their vehicles through their local Mercedes Benz dealership instead of a traditional RV dealer.  Mercedes Benz dealers have the knowledge and the experience to support their customers, and this value is key to TRAVOIS"

    The TRAVOIS Weekender is now available at over 25 selected Mercedes Benz Dealers across the country, with a large inventory for immediate delivery available at:

    Mercedes-Benz of West Chester,
    Mercedes-Benz of Louisville
    Mercedes-Benz Van Centre Baker  of Summerville SC
    Mercedes-Benz of Orlando Park

    WEEKENDER INTERIOR HIGH ROOF AND POP TOP

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travois-weekender-301294155.html

    SOURCE Travois Vans

    ﻿

