TRAVOIS WEEKENDER
HENDERSON, Nev., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAVOIS is quickly becoming thé camper of choice when visiting the selected Mercedes-Benz Stores.
In particular the Weekender has been a great success thanks to its industry leading versatility and safety standards.
TRAVOIS benefits from having developed and tested its own seat and insulated floor system, allowing for maximum versatility while ensuring both the safety of all passengers. All seats and floors are tested to North American Standards.
The Weekender has proven to be popular on all Sprinter models ranging from RWD to 4x4. Most recently, there has been an increased demand for Mercedes' new GAS engine on the Sprinter platform.
The Weekender is essentially THREE Vehicles in ONE: The Weekender offers both comfortable seating and sleeping for 4 passengers.
Want to add a little more to your campervan? The TRAVOIS Weekender is a modular design so it makes an ideal base for those who want to personalize their campervan.
As the CEO Robin Verachtert explains: "We have seen a large demand for a well built, versatile camper product. We have taken a new approach towards the marketing and sales of TRAVOIS vans. TRAVOIS vans are sold directly through Mercedes Benz dealers and buyers have commented that they prefer purchasing their vehicles through their local Mercedes Benz dealership instead of a traditional RV dealer. Mercedes Benz dealers have the knowledge and the experience to support their customers, and this value is key to TRAVOIS"
The TRAVOIS Weekender is now available at over 25 selected Mercedes Benz Dealers across the country, with a large inventory for immediate delivery available at:
Mercedes-Benz of West Chester,
Mercedes-Benz of Louisville
Mercedes-Benz Van Centre Baker of Summerville SC
Mercedes-Benz of Orlando Park
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travois-weekender-301294155.html
SOURCE Travois Vans
