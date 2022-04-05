Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

Date of purchase: 4 April 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 337,464 Highest price paid per share (GBP): £12.8900 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): £12.5000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £12.6981

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 8,852,652 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 213,173,274 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 12.7032 213,887 BATE 12.6793 73,819 ChiX 12.7039 49,758

