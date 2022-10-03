Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

|
Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 212,509,334 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 212,509,334.
The above figure of 212,509,334 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.
Enquiries: Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 07500 559100
