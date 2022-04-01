|
01.04.2022 11:02:25
Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')
Total Voting Rights
In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:
As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 222,025,926 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"). The Company holds 8,170,188 Ordinary Shares in Treasury.
Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with attached voting rights is 213,855,738.
The above figure of 213,855,738 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.
Enquiries: Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
Tel: 07500 559100
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
|Sequence No.:
|153153
|EQS News ID:
|1318109
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
