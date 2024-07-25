Travis Perkins: Notification of major holdings

|
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00BK9RKT01
Issuer Name
Travis Perkins PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.
City of registered office (if applicable)
Toronto
Country of registered office (if applicable)
Canada
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
23-Jul-2024
6. Date on which Issuer notified
24-Jul-2024
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
Sprucegrove
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
We are a long-term investor
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
July 24 2024
13. Place Of Completion
Toronto, Ontario Canada
