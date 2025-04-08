Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



08-Apr-2025 / 13:39 GMT/BST



Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that : On 4 April 2025 it was notified of the exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer and by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary each of whom is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”): Name Status No. of options exercised Exercise & sale date No. of shares sold Price No. of shares retained Duncan Cooper PDMR CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 11,105 04-Apr-2025 5,238 £5.076287 5,867 Robin Miller PDMR 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan 5,038 04-Apr-2025 2,377 £5.076287 2,661 And On 7 April 2025 it was notified of the following transfer by the PDMR named below of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned exercise of options, to the PDMR’s spouse, who is a Person Closely Associated in respect of the PDMR (the “PCA”) for nil consideration : Name Status Transfer date No. of shares to be transferred Robin Miller PDMR 07/04/2025 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan 2,661 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Duncan Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 11,105 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 11,105 n/a e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Duncan Cooper 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.076287 5,238 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £5.076287 5,238 £26,589.5913 e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 5,038 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 5,038 n/a e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £5.076287 2,377 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £5.076287 2,377 £12,066.3342 e) Date of the transaction 4 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2661 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total n/a 2661 n/a e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 2661 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total n/a 2661 n/a e) Date of the transaction 7 April 2025 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



