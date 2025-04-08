Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

08-Apr-2025 / 13:39 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the “Company”) announces that :

 

  1. On 4 April 2025 it was notified of the exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (“Shares”) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Duncan Cooper, Chief Financial Officer and by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary each of whom is a Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”):

 

 

Name

Status

No. of options exercised

Exercise & sale date

No. of shares sold

Price

No. of shares retained

Duncan Cooper

PDMR

CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP

 

11,105

04-Apr-2025

5,238

£5.076287

5,867

Robin Miller

PDMR

2022 Deferred Share Bonus

Plan

 

5,038

04-Apr-2025

2,377

£5.076287

2,661

And

 

  1. On 7 April 2025 it was notified of the following transfer by the PDMR named below of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned exercise of options, to the PDMR’s spouse, who is a Person Closely Associated in respect of the PDMR (the “PCA”) for nil consideration:

 

Name

Status

Transfer date

No. of shares to be transferred

Robin Miller

PDMR

07/04/2025

2022 Deferred Share Bonus

Plan

2,661

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

 

Kanchan Limaye

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431

 

 

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Duncan Cooper

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

 

11,105

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

 

11,105

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Duncan Cooper

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of CFO Buyout Award of 2022 DSBP granted as nil-cost options under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.076287

 

5,238

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£5.076287

 

5,238

£26,589.5913

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
           

 

 

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form - Exercise of 2022 Deferred Share Bonus Plan

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan 

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

 

5,038

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

 

5,038

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel and Company Secretary/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of ordinary shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of DSBP 2022 awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.076287

 

2,377

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£5.076287

 

2,377

£12,066.3342

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares to spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

2661

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

n/a

2661

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

7 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue

 

Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Sarah Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

           

PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares from spouse

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

Nil

 

2661

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

n/a

 

2661

 

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

7 April 2025

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 381529
EQS News ID: 2113400

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service