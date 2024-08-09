Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)

09-Aug-2024 / 16:09 GMT/BST





The Company was notified on 8 August 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 8 August 2024 by Beverley Cooper (a PCA of PDMR Duncan Cooper) as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Beverley Cooper 9,042 £8.76

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Kanchan Limaye

Company Secretary Assistant

+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form