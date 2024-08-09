|
09.08.2024 17:09:51
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company was notified on 8 August 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 8 August 2024 by Beverley Cooper (a PCA of PDMR Duncan Cooper) as set out below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretary Assistant
+44 (0) 7570 558431
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|339807
|EQS News ID:
|1965271
|
Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs
