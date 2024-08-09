Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Travis Perkins Aktie [Valor: 110830522 / ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01]
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins
9.72 CHF 0.55%
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

09-Aug-2024 / 16:09 GMT/BST

The Company was notified on 8 August 2024, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 8 August 2024 by Beverley Cooper (a PCA of PDMR Duncan Cooper) as set out below.
 
Name Number of Shares Purchased Price
Beverley Cooper 9,042 £8.76

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:
Kanchan Limaye
Company Secretary Assistant
+44 (0) 7570 558431

Notification of Dealing Form
 
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a) Name Beverley Cooper
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer
or auction monitor
a) Name Travis Perkins plc
b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)
each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been
conducted
a) Description of the financial
instrument,
type of instrument
Identification code 		Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
b) Nature of the transaction Market Purchase of shares
c) Price(s) and volume (s)    
Price(s) Volume(s)
£8.76 9,042
d) Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume

-Price		      
Aggregate
Price		 Aggregate
Volume		 Aggregate
Total
£8.76 9,042 £79,207.92
e) Date of the transaction 8 August 2024
f) Place of the transaction XLON
               

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 339807
EQS News ID: 1965271

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1965271&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

